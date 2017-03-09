Pittsburgh Public Theater director stepping down after 17 years

Ted Pappas has announced his resignation as producing artistic director of Pittsburgh Public Theater at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Over the past 17 years, the charismatic man who greets patrons at the door has become the face of the Public, creating seasons that explored some of the best classical, musical and new works available. He has kept the Public in the black at a time when other performing arts organizations are struggling with finances.

“What a great run we have had with him at the helm!” Michael H. Ginsberg, the Public's board president, said in a news release. “He is a singular talent, and his leadership has been extraordinary. We are obviously saddened by Ted's decision, but respectful of his wish to retire from the active management of the Public. He will always be part of the Pittsburgh Public Theater family, and has promised to stay close.”

Ginsberg will appoint a search committee to pursue a replacement.

“Thanks to his insightful management, we are well positioned for the next decades of producing the highest quality theater possible,” he said. “We will continue the tradition that Ted has instilled in us: Extraordinary theater in a fiscally responsible manner.”

By the end of his contract in 2018, Pappas will have been on staff with the Public for 18 years. Before that, he was a guest director for seven previous seasons, for a total of 25 years with the organization.

He's worked with any number of acclaimed playwrights, directors and composers. The Public's production of Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber's “By Jeeves” made its next stop on Broadway. Pappas produced the world premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's “The Glorious Ones,” which moved to New York City's Lincoln Center Theater.

With the addition of new productions of “The Piano Lesson,” “Gem of the Ocean” and “Radio Golf,” the Public completed August Wilson's 10-play American Century Cycle begun by his predecessors.

As a director, he had his hands on the American premiere of Ayckbourn's “RolePlay.” His “My Fair Lady” broke box office records. And his production of “The Chief” continues to be one of the company's most popular.

What's next?

“I will continue my work as a director, but without the rigors of running a major theater company,” said Pappas, who plans to spend more time with his family in Greece.

“The tremendous support, trust and affection I have received over the years from the Public's board of trustees, the company's superb staff and artists, the city's foundation community, and the theater's patrons have made every day as Pittsburgh Public Theater's leader a happy adventure.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.