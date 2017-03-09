Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
AdminPage

Pittsburgh Public Theater director stepping down after 17 years

Sally Quinn | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
Pittsburgh Public Theater
Ted Pappas

Updated 56 minutes ago

Ted Pappas has announced his resignation as producing artistic director of Pittsburgh Public Theater at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Over the past 17 years, the charismatic man who greets patrons at the door has become the face of the Public, creating seasons that explored some of the best classical, musical and new works available. He has kept the Public in the black at a time when other performing arts organizations are struggling with finances.

“What a great run we have had with him at the helm!” Michael H. Ginsberg, the Public's board president, said in a news release. “He is a singular talent, and his leadership has been extraordinary. We are obviously saddened by Ted's decision, but respectful of his wish to retire from the active management of the Public. He will always be part of the Pittsburgh Public Theater family, and has promised to stay close.”

Ginsberg will appoint a search committee to pursue a replacement.

“Thanks to his insightful management, we are well positioned for the next decades of producing the highest quality theater possible,” he said. “We will continue the tradition that Ted has instilled in us: Extraordinary theater in a fiscally responsible manner.”

By the end of his contract in 2018, Pappas will have been on staff with the Public for 18 years. Before that, he was a guest director for seven previous seasons, for a total of 25 years with the organization.

He's worked with any number of acclaimed playwrights, directors and composers. The Public's production of Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber's “By Jeeves” made its next stop on Broadway. Pappas produced the world premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's “The Glorious Ones,” which moved to New York City's Lincoln Center Theater.

With the addition of new productions of “The Piano Lesson,” “Gem of the Ocean” and “Radio Golf,” the Public completed August Wilson's 10-play American Century Cycle begun by his predecessors.

As a director, he had his hands on the American premiere of Ayckbourn's “RolePlay.” His “My Fair Lady” broke box office records. And his production of “The Chief” continues to be one of the company's most popular.

What's next?

“I will continue my work as a director, but without the rigors of running a major theater company,” said Pappas, who plans to spend more time with his family in Greece.

“The tremendous support, trust and affection I have received over the years from the Public's board of trustees, the company's superb staff and artists, the city's foundation community, and the theater's patrons have made every day as Pittsburgh Public Theater's leader a happy adventure.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.