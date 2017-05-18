See what the TV networks have planned for the fall
Updated 47 minutes ago
It's been a week of big announcements at the annual Television Critics Associations "upfronts" for the upcoming season of shows.
You can look forward to reboots, parodies, heavy dramas and superheroes. We've been running stories all week as each of the networks made their announcements.
Here's a recap of the week:
NBC
The peacock network is trying to re-create its Thursday "Must See TV" nights, by moving the Pittsburgh-set hit "This is Us" there and pairing it with the revived comedy "Will & Grace." Get details here .
CBS
America's most-watched network is hoping to capitalize on one of its most-popular shows with the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff, "Young Sheldon." It's also in the reboot game with a new version of 1970s "S.W.A.T." Get details here .
FOX
Sci-fi and supernatural dominate Fox's new offerings. Seth McFarlane is the creator and star of a "Star Trek"-like spoof, called "The Orville." "The Gifted" is about a suburban couple who discovers their children have mutant powers. Craig Robinson and Adam Scott star as paranormal investigators in "Ghosted," and "The X-Files" will be back for another run. Get details here .
ABC
There are several new shows planned for ABC this fall, including "Marvel's Inhumans" and "Dancing With the Stars Junior." The network also will present "The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!" Get details here .
TBS/TNT
Snoop Dogg will revive the game show "The Joker's Wild" and Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson will star in "Miracle Workers," a heaven-set workplace comedy, on TBS. TNT is working with filmmaker Ridley Scott to develop a night of original science-fiction programming. Get details here .