Adam Levine reps Clarion at Teen Choice Awards
Updated 2 hours ago
Ernie the Eagle is getting his 15 minutes of fame.
Pop star Adam Levine was seen sporting a vintage Clarion University t-shirt featuring the Golden Eagle mascot at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13.
No word on any connection between Levine and the state school about an hour and a half northeast of Pittsburgh. Levine, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and briefly attended Five Towns College on Long Island, was on stage as his band Maroon 5 received the Decade Award.
Whatever his fashion choices, Clarion fans were pretty excited about the free publicity for their school.
Ha! Check this out! @adamlevine gives a shout out to the @clarionu Golden Eagles at the @TeenChoiceFOX @maroon5 accepts the Decade Award! pic.twitter.com/B268HLqIb1— Cris Winter (@criswinter997) August 15, 2017
Adam Levine single handedly just saved Clarion University's drop in attendance by wearing a t shirt. @clarionu @adamlevine— Sam (@ManthaCasey) August 14, 2017
Golden Eagles @clarionu fan @adamlevine rocking this throwback tee @ #TeenChoice awards pic.twitter.com/bPqpTfHm0G— Elista (@ElistaB) August 14, 2017
Keep calm and Clari-on, Adam! @clarionu #ClarionProud pic.twitter.com/kKoOLIpBSy— Jonathan Winkler (@winklerpgh) August 14, 2017