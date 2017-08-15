Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Adam Levine reps Clarion at Teen Choice Awards

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
Adam Levine, left and James Valentine of Maroon 5, accept the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ernie the Eagle is getting his 15 minutes of fame.

Pop star Adam Levine was seen sporting a vintage Clarion University t-shirt featuring the Golden Eagle mascot at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13.

No word on any connection between Levine and the state school about an hour and a half northeast of Pittsburgh. Levine, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and briefly attended Five Towns College on Long Island, was on stage as his band Maroon 5 received the Decade Award.

Whatever his fashion choices, Clarion fans were pretty excited about the free publicity for their school.

