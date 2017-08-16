Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Chloe Lukasiak praises new coach Burke on return to 'Dance Moms'

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Chloe Lukasiak from the 2016 Lifetime movie 'Center Stage: On Pointe'

Christi and Chloe Lukasiak made their return to "Dance Moms" on Tuesday night after two years away from competitive dance.

The pair from Mars had good things to say about new coach, "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke, in an interview with People.com . They said Burke was the perfect addition to Dance Moms because "she has a crazy dance mom too!"

The Lukasiaks were on the original Lifetime series, which was shot at Abby Lee Miller's studio in Penn Hills. They left in season 4 following constant sparring with Miller, who was sentenced to 366 days in prison earlier this year in a bankruptcy fraud case.

The series is now filmed in Los Angeles.

Chloe Lukasiak, 16, said Burke has been "so encouraging and she's been in the same exact position as us and she understands what we're going through."

Christi Lukasiak said Burke "is no doormat" when it comes to dealing with the often outspoken moms.

"She does not take any garbage from the moms and she puts us in our place … I respect her very much, so she shuts us up a lot," Christi said in the People interview.

Dance Moms airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on Lifetime.

