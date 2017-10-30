Pitt Jazz Seminar carries on work of late Geri Allen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Geri Allen's legacy has played forward to the 2017 Pitt Jazz Seminar and Concert.

“The program this year is a celebration of her work and her great commitment to the jazz program here at Pitt,” says Deane Root, professor and chair of the music department at the University of Pittsburgh. “When she reached the point that she realized that even if she were alive she wouldn't have the energy to work on (the seminar), she started putting ideas together to make sure it went the direction she wanted.”

Allen died in June from cancer.

The annual program begins at noon Oct. 30 with a performance by the Pitt Jazz Ensemble at the William Pitt Union and finishes Nov. 4 with a concert at the Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, featuring all of the jazz stars participating in workshops at the seminar.

A top-notch lineup of performers has been assembled: saxophonists Ravi Coltrane and Tia Fuller; drummers Kassa Overall and Victor Lewis; trumpeter Nicholas Payton; pianist Kenny Davis; vibraphonist Stefon Harris; guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel; tap dancer Maurice Chestnut; and actress S. Epatha Merkerson, as concert host.

Root says the most significant programs on the bill this time are a performance and seminar on Allen's teaching and love of music given by her students and colleagues starting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Frick Fine Arts Center.

The workshops also will include one on the business of jazz with Allen's brother, Mount V. Allen III, the director of SFJAZZ, a concert and education program in San Francisco, at 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Pianist and composer Geri Allen, a Detroit native, was 60 when she died. She became director of jazz studies at Pitt in 2014, succeeding Nathan Davis who held that position for 43 years and founded the jazz seminar in 1970.

Root says when Allen became aware of her failing health, she turned to her agent of 30 years, Ora Harris, and her staffer at Pitt, Frank Hammond, to start pulling the program together.

“The administration of the university has been very helpful, and I promised her I would help keep the program going,” he says.

Musicians Allen worked with in her career will be featured in a film about her that will open the concert, Root says.

Root says there is a poetic element to this seminar being a final chorus of Allen's work. She put together her first seminar in 2013 before she officially took her post at Pitt in 2014.

So the seminar serves as bookends to her career here, he says.

Bob Karlovits is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review.