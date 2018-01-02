Hoda Kotb takes over for Matt Lauer on 'Today' show
Updated 2 hours ago
NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced Tuesday morning that her new partner is Hoda Kotb.Kotb replaces former co-anchor Matt Lauer, whom the station fired Nov. 29 after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior arose.
"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I am so thrilled," said Guthrie, who announced Lauer's firing on the show.
Kotb will join Guthrie on the show for the first two hours, according to NBC News. Kathie Lee Gifford will continue to co-host the show's fourth hour. "There's no one I'd rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you," Kotb told her new co-anchor.
. @SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/B64n2FmCwq— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2018
Kotb's official debut came after an announcement by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.
A hearty #congratulations to @hodakotb officially our new @TODAYshow #cohost with @SavannahGuthrie #SavannahHodaTODAY pic.twitter.com/SNNZ2y8Zko— Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2018
