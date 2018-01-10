Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee lead iHeartRadio noms with 7 each

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:10 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

“Despacito” dominated 2017, but it's still bringing success to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee: The artists are the leading nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

IHeartMedia announced Wednesday that Fonsi and Yankee scored seven nominations each, including song of the year for the tune's version with Justin Bieber. The fifth annual awards show will be held March 11 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

A slew of artists are behind the Latin hit makers with five nominations each, including Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, the Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Khalid.

Tracks battling “Despacito” for song of the year include Mars' “That's What I Like,” Sheeran's “Shape of You,” the Chainsmokers and Coldplay's “Something Just Like This,” and “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

