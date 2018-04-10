Seth Meyers' second son born in apartment building's lobby

Seth Meyers, who normally lets his celebrity guests tell the stories, had his own dramatic tale on Monday night on “Late Night” about the birth on Sunday of his second child.

Axel Strahl Meyers was welcomed into the world in the lobby of the family's apartment building. Meyers thanked his wife Alexi Ashe for another “rock star”-style delivery.

An emotional Meyers recounted the emotional day in his usual humorous style. After brunch, a walk in the park and feeding his 2-year-old son Ashe, Meyers said that his mother-in-law came downstairs and shouted, “We have to go to the hospital now!”

By the time they called an Uber and got to the lobby of their Greenwich Village apartment building, “My wife just says, ‘I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now.' ”

The couple's first child almost arrived before the couple got the hospital, so Meyers said he thought his wife was overreacting. But he was wrong.

“She was right. My wife is saying, ‘The baby is coming! The baby is out!' ” Meyers said, adding that his wife “looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It was like someone was trying to sneak a baby on a plane.”

He thanked everyone involved, including the New York City firemen and police who showed up shortly after the baby was born; the building's doormen, who kept other residents out of the lobby; his mother-in-law, the couple's doula and the EMTs.

Myers joked that they would tell their son he was named Axel because firemen were involved, and he should be happy they didn't name him “Hose.”

In truth, it was “just a name we liked.” The middle name Strahl is Alexi's mother's maiden name.

“I've never met my wife's grandparents, but I've heard so much about them,” Meyers said. “They were Holocaust survivors who met the day after they were liberated. They met at a hospital in Austria.

“Days like this,” he continued, “when someone is born, you have such appreciation for everyone in your lineage who lived so that you could have this moment. So, we're so happy to give him this name for people who obviously had to work so hard to do that.”

As Myers acknowledged his wife, he fought back tears.

“She's so amazing ... As far as the speed in which she took this guy and had him on her, I just watched him like, ‘That kid's going to be fine forever because of her.' She's really amazing; I'm still getting choked up thinking about how brave I was,” he said.