Ingrid Thoft delivers action-packed plot in 'Duplicity'

The private detective novel continues to explore contemporary hot-button issues, as Ingrid Thoft illustrates in her latest exciting novel about Boston investigator Fina Ludlow.

In “Duplicity,” Thoft tackles how easily the unscrupulous can use faith to manipulate the vulnerable, while she also shows respect for religion and those who find comfort in their faith.

As the in-house private investigator for one of the country's top personal injury law firms run by her father and brothers, Fina knows the value of discretion when dealing with the wealthy. Still, she's a bit taken aback when her father, Carl, asks her to help his old flame, Ceci Renard, who is worried about her daughter, Chloe.

Thoft gracefully delivers an action-packed plot loaded with realistic dialogue and believable characters in “Duplicity.”

A hallmark of this series is Thoft illustrating the complexity of family relationships. “Duplicity” again shows that in the right hands, such as Thoft's, the private detective novel has no limits.

Oline H. Cogdill is an Associated Press writer.