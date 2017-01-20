Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Getting to the heart of 'The Sleepwalker' with author Chris Bohjalian

Rege Behe | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Author Chris Bohjalian

Chris Bohjalian's novels are often based on harrowing premises. “The Guestroom” was about an Armenian sex slave in New York. “Close Eyes, Hold Hands” featured an orphaned teenage girl dealing with the meltdown at a nuclear power plant.

“I write about some of the things that scare me the most,” says Bohjalian, who appears Jan. 23 as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series. “I write often about my worst fears or the things that break my heart.”

Bohjalian's new novel “Sleepwalker” (Doubleday, $26.95) does not deal with some of the more horrific topics in his previous books, but the author does explore loss within a family. A young woman, Lianna, is spending an aimless summer before her senior year of college. Her world is upended when her mother, a notorious sleepwalker, disappears in the middle of the night. As the search for her mother drags on, Lianna is forced to care for a younger sister and her father, a university professor. Lianna, who is also an amateur magician, spends much of her idle time in a haze of pot as she is wooed by one of the investigators searching for her mother.

Bohjalian's daughter has said his sweet spot as a writer is “seriously messed up young women, and she's right,” he says. “So many of my books are about these deeply scarred, and in some cases, courageous women.

“I'm no spring chicken anymore,” adds Bohjalian, 54. “It's important to write about subjects that either have gravitas — the Armenian genocide in 'Sandcastle Girls,' the domestic violence in ‘Secrets of Eden' — or are about a character with whom we can empathize and feel their pain, such as ‘The Sleepwalker.' ”

Bohjalian's original idea was to write a book about dreams. But after talking to a doctor who specialized in sleep issues, he became fascinated with sleepwalking. Bohjalian learned the benign archetype of a person in pajamas, arms extended and wandering through a house, is not at all true. Categorized as an arousal disorder in 1968, people drive, cook, jog, have sex and even commit crimes while sleepwalking.

“Imagine the part of your brain that controls movement is wide awake,” Bohjalian says, “and the part of your brain that controls judgment and memory is sound asleep. Virtually anything you can do physically when you're awake, you can do when you're sleepwalking.”

Sleepwalking doesn't have a high profile, but at every stop on his current book tour Bohjalian has met someone who sleepwalks. In one instance, he suggested a reader seek treatment from her primary care physician.

“I think sometimes sleepwalkers feel a certain amount of embarrassment,” Bohjalian says. “Sometimes they feel shame. They don't necessarily know how treatable it is, and (sleepwalking) doesn't happen that often.”

While the sleepwalking aspect of the novel required research, Bohjalian was more familiar with Lianna's interest in magic, having been an amateur magician when he was her age. The tricks she employs at children's parties are the same ones he used years ago.

But the true feat Bohjalian pulls off is the execution of the story. Without giving too much away, the solution to the mystery of Lianna's mother disappearance is, like a magic trick, hidden in plain sight.

By the end of the novel what remains is a story that explores a range of human emotions.

“I think my books are about dread and regret, and certainly there is a lot of sadness in ‘The Sleepwalker,' ” he says. “At one point Lianna says there's a hollow and it's in the heart of the house. The reality of her mother was like the sky, untouchable and undeniable at once. And I think that's important because so much of life is mourning. So much of life is sadness. And I never want to look away in my books. I don't want my people to think my books are downers. I want people to finish my books and say, I did not see that end coming and I was truly and profoundly moved.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

