Opening the door to a place of plants and privilege

After they married in 1948, the philanthropists Paul and Rachel Lambert Mellon began collecting art in earnest, though their tastes followed their own distinctive interests.

Paul Mellon, consummate equestrian and Anglophile, favored 18th- and 19th-century British paintings of landscapes and horses. “Bunny” Mellon, gardener, landscape designer and Francophile, was drawn to French paintings of flowers and idyllic scenes. Together the couple also collected Impressionists and Post-Impressionists and by 1966 had amassed enough paintings to lend almost 200 to the National Gallery of Art for an exhibition of French pictures.

Bunny Mellon's lifelong passions for horticulture and art also converged in a parallel world. Over the years, she assembled one of the country's most significant private collections of antiquarian garden books, manuscripts, modern volumes, botanical art, sculptures and objets d'art. Some of the illuminated manuscripts date to the 14th century, but the collection also includes floral works by Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol. It became so large, and so important to her, that she built a library for it at her Upperville, Va., estate.

Oak Spring Garden Library was known among scholars, including a handful each year who were allowed to study there, but it was essentially a place of Bunny Mellon's own creation and retreat. Almost three years after her death, the veil is lifting. The Mellons' estate in the Virginia Piedmont is in transition from a private domain to an institution — the Oak Spring Garden Foundation — with ambitious plans to share its wealth of knowledge.

Under its first president and administrator, Peter Crane, the foundation is planning to open the collection to a small colony of resident scholars, who will live in Paul Mellon's converted broodmare barn. The entire 263-acre Oak Spring setting (once 4,000 acres) will become a venue for academic conferences, the first this spring.

Crane, an English paleobotanist, wants the foundation and its collections to foster study and debate in areas of keen interest to the Mellons, including garden history, botanical art, botany and horticulture, and sustainable agriculture.

Although not open to the public, Oak Spring is making its catalogue and some manuscripts available online. The foundation plans to lend to or lead exhibitions featuring the collection. The first show is underway at the New York Botanical Garden. “Redouté to Warhol: Bunny Mellon's Botanical Art” runs until Feb. 12 and features almost 80 artworks, including botanical art, illustrated manuscripts and rare books. Crane calls it “a coming-out party.”

Bunny Mellon laid the groundwork for the foundation before her death at age 103 in 2014. Paul Mellon died in 1999 at 91.

In the art world, the Mellons were major benefactors to the National Gallery of Art and to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. He was the progenitor of the Yale Center for British Art.

Bunny Mellon kept a decidedly low profile — she was no Georgetown socialite — but her circle of close friends included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and the French designer Hubert de Givenchy.

“She didn't define totally what she wanted, which I think was very wise of her,” said Crane, “but she did define what her hopes and wishes would be, and we are trying our best to measure up to that.”

Crane, 62, never met the Mellons but undoubtedly would have been a good fit with them because of his scientific acuity, tact and administrative skills. Like Bunny Mellon's life, his has been shaped by a communion with plants. In fact, everyone's life is, he says: “No one can opt out of their relationship with plants.” Plants clean our air and feed our bodies. That basic reality of life seems lost on a world mesmerized by the wonders of the digital age, but Crane seems determined to use Oak Spring to shout it from the treetops.

If you are lucky, like Bunny Mellon, you discover that plants also feed the soul.

With New York architect H. Page Cross, the Mellons created a domain that was a successful synthesis of Virginia colonial and French provincial. What is remarkable, especially in the house, is its modesty. With its white-stained walls and the faint checkerboard patterning on the wooden floors, it is stylish but understated.

It is the old wing, opened in 1981, where most of the volumes are housed and where their owner gravitated. The books are kept behind banks of custom-made oak cabinets with folding doors. Above, more stacks run alongside an elevated walk. Picture windows look out onto Virginia hunt country.

The books and papers hold scientific, artistic and literary value as well as enduring practical advice for gardeners. Mellon loved those that documented the work of the great French fruit gardeners, especially Jean de la Quintinie, from the late 17th century, and Louis Claude Noisette, from the early 19th century. She put their methods to work in her own espalier-rich garden.

Some of the material was chosen for its cultural significance. Mellon was captivated by Tulipomania, the frenzied investment bubble for tulips in 1630s Holland, and she collected works that chronicled and, in some cases, fed the craze. The New York show includes watercolors of tulip varieties painted for contemporary nursery catalogues. One of the most sumptuous portraits of tulips forms part of the show and was painted by perhaps the greatest of botanical illustrators, the French court artist Pierre-Joseph Redouté. The watercolor depicts a grouping of languid and voluptuous white- and purple-flamed tulips rising above the artist's more famous subject, old garden roses. The roses seem tame next to the tulips.

The quality of the collection is underscored when Crane shows the reading room containing the full-size, four-volume “Birds of America” by John James Audubon. On this day it is opened to the plate on the bemaculated duck. Only a dozen or so sets are said to be in private collections. One sold for $11.5 million at Sotheby's in 2010.