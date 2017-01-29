Author contemplates writing, birds and loss of her beloved 'Mabel'

How does a life change with the publication of a book that is simultaneously acclaimed and popular?

For Helen Macdonald, her memoir “H is for Hawk” (Grove Press, $16), about the death of her father and adoption of a goshawk, gave her the means to fix a leaking shower and buy a car “that doesn't break down all the time.” She was able to travel and see “parrots on orchid-hung trees in Brazil and heard thrush nightingales singing their hearts out in town parks in Helsinki.”

“But the deepest, most abiding change of all?” says Macdonald, who appears Jan. 30 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings. “That has come from meeting readers, and talking with them about their own losses and dark times; it's shown me we all go through these things; we're all in it together. All of us.”

Macdonald, a writer, poet, illustrator, historian and naturalist who lives in Cambridge, England, recently took some time to answer questions via email for the Tribune-Review about writing, her adopted goshawk, Mabel, and dealing with grief.

Question: A collection of your poetry, “Shaler's Fish” (Atlantic Monthly, $22), was recently re-released. Did these poems anticipate or influence “H is for Hawk”?

Answer: A reader once upbraided me for my crimes against English grammar in “H is for Hawk.” I threw my hands in the air and pleaded guilty as charged. I think my prose writing style did grow out of my writing experimental poetry. It gave me the courage to play fast and loose with grammar and syntax to achieve certain effects, like using staccato phrases and short sentences to communicate the hawk's eye view of a creature living in an eternal present.

Q: From an early age you were fascinated by birds. Do you remember what spurred your interest?

A: I really don't remember a time when I wasn't fascinated by birds. They populated my small brain as far back as I can remember. When I was quite tiny I'd fall asleep at night dreaming of imaginary paintings that looked very much like Audubon watercolours: birds posed amidst plants and rocks and leaves. I guess I'd seen prints of the originals on walls somewhere, and they impressed me deeply. I wonder if birds were so important to me for the simple symbolism of their flight. That they could fly away over the horizon, completely disappear — and come back. I had a twin brother who died just after we were born, and though I didn't find out about him until years later, growing up I always knew something very important was missing, something that I hoped might one day return.

Q: Patience seems to be the key to training hawks. But it also seemed to help you to start seeing the world from Mabel's perspective. How did that inform how your view the world?

A: Patience and kindness are the keys to training hawks — along with positive reinforcement with gifts of food. I was a very an impulsive, impatient child: my mum used to roll her eyes at my inability to ever sit still. Learning how to be silent, and still, those were lessons I learned in my early days in falconry. You need to be calm and motionless in the implacable presence of a hawk you're trying to persuade to trust you. Those long hours and days with Mabel weren't only about the exercise of patience; they were also a slow dance of negotiation between two minds, one human, one inhuman. Slowly I began to see things from her perspective, at least in my imagination. It was a way of fleeing my human self at a time of great grief. ... Even though I'm fully back in the world I left behind, my time with the hawk has left its mark. I went for a walk the other day, and I was just taking a deep breath, admiring the beauty of the English countryside around me, when a rabbit jumped up from in front of my feet — and all my attention and focus was fixed on it as it ran away. I realised I was flying after it in my mind. Some part of me is still part-way a hawk, I guess.

Q: I've always felt the best way to deal with grief is to find something you love and throw yourself into it without reservation. It seems you did this with Mabel. Have you thought about how you would have grieved without her?

A: Oh, I'm sure I'd have found another, probably less eccentric way to take me away from the unbearable pain of grief. Drinking too much, or having an inadvisable affair, or setting off on the privations of a long-distance walk. Grief is such an idiosyncratic thing. Everyone deals with it in their own way. But there is always that sense that you need to fall off the world, just for a while, while the parts of your old self knit back into a new self that can incorporate the grief and loss into who you now are.

Q: Did you receive any feedback from animal activists about Mabel? If there was any negativity, how did you respond?

A: Some people have questioned the ethics of my living with a hawk. I understand why. Compared to dogs and chickens and horses, we think of hawks as icons of wildness. But ironically, we only think of them like that because of their long, long history as falconry birds. Because hawks have never been domesticated and always have to be tamed from scratch, they've been loaded with all sorts of symbolic wildness. Deep down a goshawk is not much more than a powerfully built chicken with talons, right? But I think falconry, if it's done properly, is one of the most enlightened relationships possible between a wild animal and a human being. It's not a relationship founded on subjection and dominance. It's about partnership, never coercion. The bird flies completely free. If at any point it decides it doesn't want your company any more, it can just fly away and go back to the wild.

Q: T.H. White's work and life obviously played a huge role in “H is for Hawk.” Have you seen a renewed interest in his work since the book was published?

A: I'm happy to say that T.H. White is indeed having a renaissance. He's a complicated and in many ways a rather unlikeable character, but his books are fascinating, and I'm delighted they're being read more often. New English editions have appeared of his book “The Goshawk,” and I'm happy to say it's being translated into new languages — Spanish, for example. Many readers of “H is for Hawk” have told me that they'd just re-read White's retelling of the story of King Arthur, “The Once and Future King.” They'd read it as children but found that reading it again, with adult eyes and sensibilities, was moving and rewarding. It's a tremendous book, both poignant and timely — much of it is about education, the exercise of power, morality, and the responsibility of command; its central message is that Might is not always Right.

Q: Mabel has passed on. Are there any thoughts of replacing her?

A: Yes, she died in 2013, very suddenly, of a freak acute fungal infection called aspergillosis. I was heartbroken. Still am, to be honest. I miss her so much. But I trained another goshawk this year, a huge one, for a documentary on hawks wild and tame for the BBC and PBS, which will be screened later this year. Her name is Lupin. Just like people, hawks have very different personalities. While Mabel was like a personal shadow, following me everywhere, and always wanting to be near me when she flew, Lupin is much more contrary. Quite often she sits around considering the landscape for minutes on end, before deciding to fly to me. (She always does, she just takes her time!) She's a really lovely bird. But I still miss Mabel. She was the hawk of a lifetime, for me.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.