Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Author Chris Grabenstein starts all of his stories with a bang

Rege Behe | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Chris Grabenstein

Updated 1 hour ago

Writers often acquire a reading habit during childhood, and Chris Grabenstein was no exception. His literary options, however, were limited. One publication that inspired him is a pulp magazine that has long vexed adults and delighted kids: Mad Magazine.

“I grew up in Tennessee and our public school, I don't even think we had a library,” says Grabenstein, who appears Feb. 12 at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Words & Pictures series. “.… And I used to love reading Art Buchwald's columns as a kid. I used to emulate him when I wrote essays.”

Grabenstein, whose children's books include the “Welcome to Wonderland, Home Sweet Motel” and the “Mr. Lemoncello's Library” series, took a circuitous route to becoming a published author. He started out in improvisational comedy in New York City. Bruce Willis was once part of his troupe, and he also performed with Robin Williams.

“I attribute a lot of my success to improv comedy,” he says. “The one rule of improv is you say yes to everything. And that's what I've done my whole life: I'll try that.”

Grabenstein eventually decided to look for a full-time job where he could be “creative every day.” He was hired by J. Walter Thompson, an international advertising agency in New York City and his boss became the link to Grabenstein's career as an author. Before James Patterson became the world's most prolific writer, he also worked at J. Walter Thompson.

“Jim was my first boss,” Grabenstein says. “I learned a lot from him. He of course left advertising when the Alex Cross books took off and became the No. 1 bestselling author in the history of writers.”

Patterson eventually recruited Grabenstein to help him write children's books, including the “I Funny” series. Usually Grabenstein will receive a 70-80 page outline, which he then fleshes out.

“What's really impressive is Jim's dedication to kids,” he says. “What he really wants is that every kid who picks up a book will say, ‘please give me another book.'”

In an age when children are inundated with information and distractions, instilling a love for reading can be difficult. Grabenstein say it can be especially difficult to reach boys.

“You have to work overtime to get their attention,” he says. “Those are the favorite emails I get: ‘I hated reading until I read your book.' There are other ways for them to get information, but reading is still so important to everything that will come from that point on.”

The easiest way to do that is to tell a compelling story. In Grabenstein's “Escape from Lemoncello's Library” (which won an Agatha Award for Best Children's/Young Adult Novel), Luigi Lemoncello is a famous gamemaker. “The Island of Dr. Libris” features a mysterious doctor who seems to be able to make book characters come alive.

While the stories are important, the secret to keeping a young reader engaged uses a principle the author learned in advertising.

“All my stories start with a bang,” Grabenstein says. “and you never take them where they want to go right away. You have to make them want to keep going. You have to leave the reader dangling in suspense – What! What's going on? – and then they keep reading. I end each chapter with a cliffhanger or a hook.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.