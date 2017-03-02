Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Author Margaret Drabble finds wit and humor where you'd least expect it

Ron Charles | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Margaret Drabble has written a novel about aging and death, which for American readers should make it as popular as a colostomy bag. That's a pity because Drabble, 77, is as clear-eyed and witty a guide to the undiscovered country as you'll find.

The ominous title of her new book, “The Dark Flood Rises,” comes from a poem by D.H. Lawrence that you mustn't post on the community bulletin board at Grandma's retirement home. Among its menacing stanzas is this bit of advice:

Have you built your ship of death, O have you?

O build your ship of death, for you will need it.

Drabble's feisty heroine, Francesca Stubbs, knows that ship is on its way, but she has no intention of waiting at the pier for its arrival. And don't think “heroine” is too lofty a honorific for Fran. “Old age itself is a theme for heroism,” she insists. “It calls upon courage.” Newly single - again - and in her 70s, Fran has developed a survival plan that depends on outracing the Grim Reaper. “She needs to keep moving,” Drabble writes. “She seemed unable to settle down to being elderly, she was forever on the move, as though in perpetual flight, in a restless panic.” Living in constant denial of the inevitable, she is, nonetheless, infected with “relentless broodings on ageing, death and the last things.” She can't get lines from “Macbeth” out of her head.

The irony of Fran's perpetual motion - and a source of the novel's humor - is that she's annoyed by the way her fellow senior citizens resist their golden years, years that now stretch on further for more people than ever before. “She is perplexed and exercised by the way that now, in the 21st century, we seem to be inventing innumerable ways of postponing the sense of arrival, the sense of arriving at a proper ending,” Drabble writes. “The result, in so many cases, has been that we arrive there not in good spirits, as we say our last farewells and greet the afterlife, but senseless, incontinent, demented, medicated into amnesia, aphasia, indignity.”

Determined to avoid that fate, Fran, who always “dresses with bravado,” has dedicated her latter years to a charitable organization that evaluates nursing homes and retirement villages. She's determined to study them, rather than be incarcerated in one of them. It's a job that keeps her buzzing all over England, usually at high speeds. What better way to go, after all, than in a spectacular crash with a “complementary frisson of autonomy”?

And so once again, Dame Margaret, the author of more than two dozen books, has created a story that defies its own parameters. Gentler than Muriel Spark's “Memento Mori,” but no less honest, “The Dark Flood Rises” examines aging from liver spots to liver failure, but the novel's humor vaccinates it from chronic bleakness.

Eschewing chapter divisions, the novel races along like Fran, pausing just long enough to take a breath before darting off to follow some other storyline involving one of Fran's friends or relatives.

Running through all these aging lives are recurring references to a London revival of Samuel Beckett's “Happy Days.” Although less famous than his “Waiting for Godot,” it's the perfect complement to Fran's manic efforts to stay above the ever-rising grains of sand collecting around her. Drabble never sinks to the level of Beckett's despair, but she's refreshingly frank about the tragicomedy of aging.

Remembering one of her dearly departed friends, Fran thinks, “She never said a dull word.”

The same might be said of Margaret Drabble.

Ron Cook is a Washington Post writer.

