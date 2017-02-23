Work with refugee agency inspires Neil Gaiman to write sequel to 'Neverwhere'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neil Gaiman is finally heading back to “Neverwhere.”

The author, whose latest novel “Norse Mythology” is No. 1 on this week's New York Times bestseller list, says he has started a sequel to “Neverwhere,” which was published in 1998.

At an event at London's Southbank Centre, the Guardian reports, Gaiman told the audience he's “a solid three chapters” into the novel and confirmed: “So that will be the next book.” The title: “The Seven Sisters.”

Still, there are no guarantees on the timing. A lot can go wrong when you're writing a book.

“Neverwhere” follows the adventures of Richard Mayhew, a London man who discovers a subculture below the city populated by the homeless.

The author of “American Gods,” “Anansi Boys,” “Stardust,” “The Ocean at the End of Lane” and the Sandman comics, also told the audience his work with a U.N. refugee agency inspired the story.

In the meantime, you can always wade into “Norse Mythology,” in which Gaiman reimagines famous Norse myths.