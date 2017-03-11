Author Delaney finds her niche in cozy mysteries

As a single mother of three young girls, the only time Vicki Delany had to write was Sunday afternoons. She'd pop a Bruce Springsteen tape in her tape deck, light a lone candle on her desk, and sketch out stories she hoped would find an audience.

Now, 23 books later, her writing music has changed. Although she still loves Springsteen, “I'm more likely to have Mozart on the iPad,” she says via email in advance of her appearance March 15 at Mystery Writers Bookshop in Oakmont.

Delany's new book, “Elementary, She Read” (Crooked Lane Books, $25.99) indicates the Canadian writer has found a niche in the world of cozy mysteries. Set in fictional West London, Mass., “Elementary, She Read” features a Gemma Doyle, a British transplant and the proprietor of the Sherlock Holmes Bookshop & Emporium. Inspired by the town of Chatham on Cape Cod, Delany taps into enduring appeal of Holmes.

“I think we are just fascinated by his intellect,” Delany says. “He doesn't necessarily think differently than the rest of us, but so very much faster. He can analyze everything, while we are still walking through the door. He notices, and observes, and remembers. On the other hand, he's missing something fundamental in terms of human relationships, because his intellect means he doesn't have many of the usual social skills. He seems so perfect, but he is very flawed in many ways. It's Doctor Watson who makes him human. Holmes without Watson wouldn't really be very interesting, I think.”

As Holmes has Watson, Gemma has her own sidekick, Jayne, to act as a foil and confidant. But as a writer, Delany is a solo act. Nor does her protagonist resemble her.

“She's young and super smart,” Delany says of Gemma. “I am not young, and not super smart. Because of that intellect she also tends to be somewhat socially awkward at times. I like to think I fit in in a crowd!”

Delany made the transition from computer programmer to writer seamlessly. She retired from a systems analyst job a few years ago, sold her home and moved to rural Prince Edward County, Ontario.

If she takes anything from her former profession, it's organization.

“I outline fairly extensively when I write, and I might have gotten that from my computer background,” Delany says. “You can't write a computer program without knowing what you are trying to achieve.”

While “Elementary, She Read” is set on Cape Cod, most of Delany's books have Canadian locales. While Canadians are regarded as polite and well-mannered, Delany is quick to say, “we're not as nice as you think we are. Unfortunately.”

She points to the mosque killing in Quebec City as an example of a sensational crime in her country. Most of the differences she encounters, as a crime writer, are procedural.

“In writing my Constable Molly Smith police series,” Delany says, “I have to be aware that my cops would never have their guns on them when they are not officially on duty.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.