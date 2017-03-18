Author Gene Luen Yang strives to instill kids with a love of reading

The book that changed Gene Luen Yang's life had an inauspicious start. Yang, who appears March 19 as guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Words & Pictures series, initially made his own copies of “American Born Chinese” to distribute to friends and a few fans.

He never dared dream the self-published graphic novel would be nominated for a National Book Award in 2006 and transform his life.

“I went from sitting at a tiny table at a little comic book convention selling Xeroxed copies to being in New York wearing tuxedos,” Yang says. “It was crazy, it was not something I was expecting. It came out of left field.”

While “American Born Chinese” didn't win the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, Yang earned other honors including the Will Eisner Award for Best Comic Album, Publisher's Weekly Best Comic of the Year, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Best Book of the Year. Yang is currently serving at the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature.

Not bad for a guy who was then teaching computer science at a high school in Oakland, Calif. Even Yang thought “American Born Chinese” — three stories connected to the Asian-American experience — might seem too personal and idiosyncratic for most young readers.

But that was not at all the case.

“I have to say the most gratifying conversations I have with kids are when they see themselves reflected in my story,” says Yang, whose other books include “Secret Coders” and “Boxers.” “It does seem like it's not necessarily all Asian-American kids. It seems like the children of immigrants, regardless of where their parents come from, those are the kids who really can identify with the book.”

As the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, Yang's goal is to promote reading to a generation that doesn't necessarily embrace the activity. Kids do read, he insists, but there are other activities that vie for their attention.

In order to spur interest in books, Yang issues the following challenge to students during his speaking engagements, asking them to do one of the following:

• Read a book about a character who doesn't look like you or live like you.

• Read a book about a topic you don't know much about.

• Read a book in a format that you don't normally read for fun. This might be a chapter book, a graphic novel, a book in verse, a picture book or a hybrid book.

“I'll meet a lot of kids who only read chapter books, and for those kids I want them to try a book in verse or a graphic novel,” Yang says. “And comic book nerd kids are after my heart, but they only read graphic novels. For those kids, I really want them to try a book with no pictures.”

Yang also has a podcast. On Reading Without Walls, he has interviewed Kate DiCamillo, his predecessor as the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, and Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize winner and University of Pittsburgh graduate who wrote the young adult title “Summerland.”

Chabon has good company: Carl Hiaasen, Margaret Atwood, Toni Morrison and George Saunders also have crossed over to children's literature.

“I think it's a great trend,” Yang says. “I am for diversity in every sense of the word, so I think it's great when writers break out of their comfort zone in terms of age demographics, in terms of genre, to try something new. I know from own experience that even if it doesn't go well, when you try something new you still learn something from it and grow as a human being.

“And on the other side, as a reader, I think those books by writers known for adult works can be, eventually, a bridge to their other work. And right now I think we are in a place in society where we need as many bridges as we can get.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.