Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Timothy Egan to lecture about Irish revolutionary Thomas Francis Meagher in Oakland

He was a leader of the Irish opposition to Great Britain during the Great Hunger of the 1840s. An escapee from the Tasmanian penal colony. A popular speaker among Irish-Americans. The leader of the famed Irish Brigade during the Civil War. Secretary of the Montana Territory.

But few Americans know his name: Thomas Francis Meagher. Timothy Egan, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author of “The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), says Meagher's popularity was equal to that of another famous Irish-American, John F. Kennedy

“In the 1850s and 1860s, he was a household name,” says Egan, who appears April 3 as the season's final guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings. “He was a friend to presidents and archbishops. He could give speeches before sold-out arenas of 10,000 to 15,000 people. There were bands that sang polkas in his name. There were clubs dedicated to him.”

Egan's book resurrects the story of a man who walked away from an easy, luxurious life. Meagher's grandfather made a fortune in Newfoundland as a merchant trader. His father was the mayor of Waterford in the province of Munster, and was later elected to the House of Commons, the rare Irish Catholic to serve in Parliament. Meagher, who was educated in England, walked away from a comfortable life to seek adventure.

“He felt from an early age, from the time he was a teenager, that he had a destiny,” Egan says. “That he was going to make a dent in history.”

Meagher joined other young Irish idealists who wanted to wrest control of their homeland from British rule during the Great Hunger. His fiery oratory inspired the impoverished Irish masses, the victims of the potato famine that struck the island nation from 1845-1849. His speeches also drew the interest of the occupying British authorities. When he was convicted of treason in 1848 — “to have levied war on our Sovereign Lady the Queen in her realm” — Meagher was exiled to Tasmania. He was forbidden from returning to Ireland.

“Nothing bothered him more than being banished to Tasmania,” Egan says. “He speaks five languages, he's the most gifted orator on Ireland, he's incredibly well educated, charismatic, good looking and 25 years old. And the recipient of this great largesse is his dog (at the house where he lives in Tasmania). No one can hear his great speeches.”

Meagher escaped six months after arriving in Tasmania, spirited away on a ship. His pregnant wife remained behind and gave birth to his son. Meagher arrived in the United States a hero, and as in Ireland, his speeches drew large crowds. But Meagher also found the same discrimination against the Irish that was prevalent in United Kingdom. The Know-Nothing Party, a virulent anti-Catholic and anti-immigrant group, attacked Meagher as a “wordy-warrior knave.”

Egan finds similarities to current policies and discussions about immigration.

“One of the reasons we study history is because it informs the present,” Egan says. “I was clearly struck by the parallels. We're a nation of immigrants. Every single one of us is not from here unless you're Native American. I thought we'd gotten over those immigrant fights.”

Meagher served twice in the Union Army during the Civil War, acquitting himself with valor at the Battle of Antietam. But Egan writes he was an “agnostic” about slavery, not fully committed to its abolition. In this Meagher was not alone — many Irish did not believe slavery should be abolished.

“The problem was they were told that if these 4 million slaves were freed, they were going to lose their crappy jobs,” Egan says. “ There were a lot of demagogues in the Irish-American community saying how dare we fight to free these slaves, it's only going to hurt our interests.”

Meagher eventually changed his views and became “evangelical in his opposition” to slavery, Egan writes. For his service to the country, he was appointed Secretary of Montana, the second-highest office in the territory.

But Meagher's stay in Montana was short, ending in 1867 when he fell off a steamboat and drowned in the Missouri River. Egan believes Meagher was murdered by vigilantes and died heartbroken, homesick for Ireland and the son he never met.

“I think that was one of the deepest holes in his life, that he could never see Ireland again,” Egan says.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.