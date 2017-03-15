Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Turow to discuss new book at Pittsburgh event

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Scott Turow, the celebrated author of the cerebral legal thrillers “Presumed Innocent” and “The Burden of Proof,” will appear May 17 at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall in Oakland.

Turow, speaking as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' New & Noted series, will be promoting his new novel, “Testimony.” Set at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the novel is about an American prosecutor who investigates the disappearance of a refugee camp during the Bosnian War.

Also announced in the New & Noted series: Nathan Hill, the author of “The Nix,” on May 3, and Amor Towles, author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” on May 11. These events also are at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall.

Tickets for Turow's appearance are $33 and include a copy of “Testimony.” Tickets for Hill and Towles' appearances are $10. All events start at 7 p.m.

Details: 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

