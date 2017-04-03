Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures series features celebrated authors

The 2017-18 season of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings will feature one of the long-running series' most decorated lineups. Starting with the season's first event, featuring Nancy Isenberg on Sept. 25, the series features a roster of accomplished writers.

“This season's authors — with five Pulitzer Prizes, a National Book Award, a Man Booker Prize, and a Presidential Medal among them — are certainly celebrated,” says Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures executive director Stephanie Flom. “Their quality writing addressing class, race, gender, immigration and war are poised to elevate civic discourse. We are honored to present them all and connect them with the Pittsburgh community — in the (Carnegie) Music Hall as well as in high schools, universities and community venues across the city.”

Notably last year, Colson Whitehead visited Westinghouse High School, Douglas Brinkley went to Obama Academy, and Elizabeth Strout spoke at Woodland Hills High School.

The 2017-18 lineup:

Nancy Isenberg, Sept. 25: Long before the phrase white trash was coined, the desperate and landless poor were called offals, lazy lubbers, sandhillers and clay eaters. Isenberg's “White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America” earned rave reviews for its portrayal of the poverty-stricken classes from Colonial times to the present.

Sherman Alexie, Oct. 16: Alexie will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” a young adult novel that earned him a National Book Award. His most recent book, “You Don't Have to Say You Love Me,” is a memoir featuring 78 poems, 78 essays and family photographs.

Ron Chernow, Oct. 30: Before Lin-Manuel Miranda transformed it for the stage, Ron Chernow's “Hamilton” was a literary sensation and a bestseller in 2004. Chernow, who has written biographies about George Washington (which earned a Pulitzer Prize) and John D. Rockefeller, will talk about “Hamilton” and his most recent book, “Grant,” which features an in-depth look at Ulysses S. Grant.

Isabel Allende, Nov. 13: A celebrity in her homeland of Chile, Allende is revered as one of the most influential Latin American writers working today. Her debut novel, “The House of Spirits,” was critically acclaimed and adapted for film and stage. Her new novel is an historical saga, “In the Midst of Winter.”

Richard Russo, Nov. 20: Before he won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for the novel “Empire Falls,” Richard Russo taught English at Penn State-Altoona in the early 1980s. Since then he's established himself as one of the premier chroniclers of small-town America in novels including “Nobody's Fool,” “Everybody's Fool,” and “Bridge of Sighs.” His latest book is the short-story collection “Trajectory.”

Jennifer Egan, Dec. 4: Egan won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for literature for “A Visit from the Goon Squad,” a brilliantly realized rock ‘n' roll novel told through a chorus of eccentric voices. Her new book, “Manhattan Beach,” is about a young girl born during the Great Depression who becomes the first female diver at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II.

Paul Beatty, Jan. 29, 2018: Los Angeles native Beatty is the first U.S.-born recipient of the Man Booker Prize for the best literary novel published in the United Kingdom. “The Sellout,” released in 2015, is about an artisan marijuana and watermelon grower who wants to reinstitute slavery in his Los Angeles neighborhood and argues his case in front of the Supreme Court.

Susan Faludi, Feb. 26, 2018: Faludi won a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism in 1991 for an investigation into the leveraged buyout of Safeway Stores. Her latest book, “In the Darkroom,” explores her father's identity as a transgender woman.

Mohsin Hamid, March 26, 2018: The Pakistani writer Hamid studied at Princeton with Joyce Carol Oates and Toni Morrison, earned a law degree from Harvard, and worked as a management consultant before turning to writing. His novels, including “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia,” and his new book, “Exit West,” explore the divide between East and West with vivid storytelling.

Viet Thanh Nguyen, April 9, 2018: Born in Vietnam, Nguyen became a literary star when his first novel, “The Sympathizer,” won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction (and numerous other awards) in 2016. Not only was he interviewed by Charlie Rose and Terry Gross, but Nguyen also was the rare literary novelist to appear on late-night television as a guest on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” His new book, “The Refugees,” is a collection of stories about Vietnamese torn between their homeland and opportunities in America.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.