St. Vincent instructor nominated for book award
Updated 1 hour ago
St. Vincent College instructor Clare Beams, of Edgewood, is a finalist for the 2017 Young Lions Fiction Award. Beams was nominated for her short-story collection “We Show What We Have Learned” (Lookout Books).
Beams teaches creative writing at St. Vincent College in Latrobe and the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts in Shadyside, Her short-story collection earned praise from Joyce Carol Oates, who compared Beams' work to Alice Munro and Shirley Jackson.
The Young Lions Fiction Award, established in 2001, is given to an American fiction writer 35 or younger each year. The award comes with a $10,000 cash prize, and will be selected by judges including Susan Minot, Amelia Gray and Salvatore Scibona.
The other nominees are: Brit Bennett, “The Mothers” (Riverhead); Kaitlyn Greenidge, “We Love You Charlie Freeman” (Algonquin); Nicole Dennis-Benn, “Here Comes the Sun” (Liveright); and Karan Mahajan, “The Association of Small Bombs” (Viking).
The winner will be announced June 1 at the Celeste Bartos Forum in New York.
