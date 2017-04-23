Knitting provides respite for writer Geeta Kothari

Writers often adopt hobbies to relieve the inherent stress of their craft. Sylvia Plath was a beekeeper and Vladmir Nabokov a lepidopterist. Flannery O'Connor raised peacocks and Haruki Murakami collects jazz records.

Geeta Kothari knits. Such is her passion that the book release for her short-story collection, “I Brake for Moose” (Braddock Avenue Books, $16.95) will take place at the Knitsburgh Yarn Shop in Blawnox.

“To me it provides a respite, it's a wordless activity,” says Kothari, who is director of the Writing Center and a senior lecturer at the University of Pittsburgh. “I keep a knitting project in my study; when I take a break from my writing I'll knit a few rows. If I choose the right patterns it's very, very unconscious and relaxing.”

In contrast to the simplicity of knitting, Kothari's short stories are richly realized and imaginative reflections of contemporary American life. They often explore tenuous relationships on the brink of imploding. “The Spaces Between Stars” is about a mismatched couple trying to find common ground. “Small Bang Only” examines the importance of language as a distraught man contemplates an act of violence.

The title story is about the tenuous bonds of a small-time rock band on the road.

“I learned from listening to friends of mine and talking to people, and observing these small bands that would come through,” says Kothari, who is also the nonfiction editor of the Kenyon Review. “It just seemed like there was one pitfall after another. … To me, being a musician at that level of loading and unloading your stuff, and making a couple hundred dollars a night, it's a slog, really taxing, and I really admire people who continue to do that.”

One of the elements that sets Kothari's stories apart is a knack for creating compelling first sentences. “Foreign Relations” starts with, “If asked, Meena wouldn't have said she followed him to the store, trailed him like a bloodhound after a fox, sniffing the air for the scent and taste of him.” “Border Crossing” begins with, “Maybe you're wondering, if the cardinal is Ohio's state bird, why the St. Louis Cardinals?”

The key, according to the author, is letting the story unfold of its own accord.

“With the short story, finding the form is always hard,” Kothari says. “But sometimes when I lock into it either through a really good prompt or something that suggests itself, then content can emerge. But sometimes in short stories, if you start with this idea and you kind of know where it wants to go, you can end up creating a trap for yourself. … Short stories can be really amorphous, and it's very hard for me to know if I've set up too many constraints or not enough.”

Some of the stories are culled from Kothari's Indian heritage. With immigration and diversity being hot topics, it might seem like she was responding to current events. But most of the stories — the oldest of which was written nearly two decades ago — reflect her family's experiences as new arrivals in the U.S.

“I come from a family that worries a lot,” says Kothari, who grew up in New York City. “My father was constantly on the verge of fleeing even though he was a legal immigrant. He felt that this country could turn on its citizens at any time, and I remember very clearly growing up with the Vietnam War. It was televised and my parents were very forthright with their opinions. … There was an apocalyptic sense of a country turning on its own people that I grew up with. And if you've been reading the news for the last 20 years, a lot of it's in there.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.