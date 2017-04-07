Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Two authors added to Pittsburgh New & Noted Series

Rege Behe | Friday, April 7, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Jeff Mermelstein
Jonathan Safran Foer
'Here I Am' by Jonathan Safran Foer
Brigitte Lacomb
Coim Toibin
'House of Names' by Coim Toibin

Updated 23 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures will welcome two more acclaimed writers for its New & Noted Series.

Jonathan Safran Foer, the author of “Everything is Illuminated” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” will appear June 9. Foer's latest novel, “Here I Am,” follows a family as it deals with personal and global upheavals.

Admission is $22 and includes a paperback copy of “Here I Am.”

Coim Toibin, the author of “The Master” and six other novels, appears June 20. His most recent novel, “House of Names,” is a reworking of the myth of Clytemnestra, Agamemnon, and their three children.

Admission is $31 and includes a hardback copy of “House of Names.”

Both events start at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall in Oakland.

Details: 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

