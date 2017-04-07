Fantasy novelist Barzak to speak at Pitt-Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Christopher Barzak, author of the Crawford Fantasy Award-winning novel “One for Sorrow,” will speak at 7 p.m. April 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Spring Written/Spoken Series.

The book has been made into the Sundance feature film “Jamie Marks is Dead.”

Barzak's second novel, “The Love We Share Without Knowing,” was a finalist for the Nebula Award and the James Tiptree Jr. Award.

“Wonders of the Invisible World,” Barzak's most recent novel, was published by Knopf in 2015 and received the Stonewall Honor Award from the American Library Association.

Currently a fiction writing instructor in the Northeast Ohio master of fine arts program at Youngstown State University, Barzak grew up in rural Ohio, and has taught English outside of Tokyo, Japan, where he lived for two years.

A book sale and signing will conclude the reading.

UPG students and creative and professional writing majors Ned Lewis, Tori Phillips and Jess Weiss will open the event, reading from their capstone projects' work in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center. They will release their first chapbooks at a reading and book signing at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Hempfield Room of Chambers Hall.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Details: 724-836-7481 or e-mail loj@pitt.edu