Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Fantasy novelist Barzak to speak at Pitt-Greensburg

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
'Wonders of the Invisible World' by Christopher Barzak

Updated 23 minutes ago

Christopher Barzak, author of the Crawford Fantasy Award-winning novel “One for Sorrow,” will speak at 7 p.m. April 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Spring Written/Spoken Series.

The book has been made into the Sundance feature film “Jamie Marks is Dead.”

Barzak's second novel, “The Love We Share Without Knowing,” was a finalist for the Nebula Award and the James Tiptree Jr. Award.

“Wonders of the Invisible World,” Barzak's most recent novel, was published by Knopf in 2015 and received the Stonewall Honor Award from the American Library Association.

Currently a fiction writing instructor in the Northeast Ohio master of fine arts program at Youngstown State University, Barzak grew up in rural Ohio, and has taught English outside of Tokyo, Japan, where he lived for two years.

A book sale and signing will conclude the reading.

UPG students and creative and professional writing majors Ned Lewis, Tori Phillips and Jess Weiss will open the event, reading from their capstone projects' work in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center. They will release their first chapbooks at a reading and book signing at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Hempfield Room of Chambers Hall.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Details: 724-836-7481 or e-mail loj@pitt.edu

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.