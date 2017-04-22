Mt. Pleasant Township romance novelist lives life down on the farm

If you've read a Laurel Ames Harlequin romance, you actually were reading a book by Barbara Miller of Mt. Pleasant Township. In addition to her Harlequin titles, Miller is the author of the Falls Bend mystery series, the “Georgie” young adult titles and many other e-books, novellas, scholarly articles and plays. She also teaches in Seton Hill University's Writing Popular Fiction MFA program.

The 150-acre farm where she lives with husband Don Miller inspires her writing and also provides refuge for a passel of rescued dogs and cats, another of Miller's passions. She volunteers as a driver with the Cat Connection of Mt. Pleasant, an organization that traps, neuters and releases stray and feral cats.

Question: Can you tell about your Harlequin books?

Answer: (The Regency period) was between 1809 and 1820, when there was a regent in place (in England) because the king was incapacitated — he wasn't really insane, he was ill. The prince regent was kind of a jolly good fellow who partied a lot, so the whole country partied a lot.

I liked reading about that time period, but I didn't like that the aristocrats didn't seem to do anything, so I created my aristocrats with a work ethic. They all had an occupation or did something. The heroes were soldiers or entrepreneurs or businessmen. The heroines almost all raised horses or something like that.

I kind of molded my own Regency time period. I coined the phrase “Regency-set historical” to differentiate it from true Regency historicals.

Q: How did you first get published?

A: I was going to write a history of the farm and I had all my information on a floppy disk — do you remember those? I was a little distressed when it wound up in a box with a magnet and it was all gone, so I said, I'm going to do something else. I'd been reading Regency-era historical novels, so (in 1990) I said I'll just try writing one.

I wrote one and I wasn't quite happy with it, so I wrote a second one, and I wasn't quite happy with that, so then I wrote a third one.

Friends gave me a Romantic Times (magazine) that said Harlequin was looking for manuscripts, so I sent one in, and they bought it. When that was pretty firm, I sent them a second one, and the whole time I'm learning and revising, to give them what they want and what they expect, and then I sold the second one. Then I sold five more to them.

Q: What kind of writing background did you have at that point?

A: I had taken courses in writing and I'd written short fiction pieces, but writing 80,000 words was a big leap.

Q: Are you writing anything now?

A: I'm working on my 12th Falls Bend book. I created a little town that is part Ligonier and part Mt. Pleasant and the characters go on from book to book. There's the librarian and the police chief, they meet and get married, and each book introduces a new couple. I like to call them romantic suspense, although guys just call them mysteries. I think you can still find them at the Mt. Pleasant and Ligonier libraries.

Q: And you're also involved with the Greensburg Writers Group?

A: (Greensburg Writers Group is) sort of a circular, cooperative thing. All of us do something to contribute, and we have a lot of members in common with the Ligonier Valley Writers.

We critique each other's work, and we also have projects we do. (At a time) when nobody was writing, we started writing collections of mystery stories. That was the origin of the Phantom Detectives books. We're working on Phantom Detectives IV, that will be out in 2018. We're having them printed by Create Space. We can get them for $5 and sell them for $10. Greensburg Writers has no officers and no dues, and we didn't need money. So we give the money to Ligonier Valley Writers to publish the (Loyalhanna Review).

Q: What are your students writing these days?

A: The big genre right now is (young adult) paranormal. There are a lot of young people willing to read it, and most of the people writing the YA are young themselves; so if young people are buying those books, I'd rather have them spend their money on that than something else.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.