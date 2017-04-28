'The Nix' author Hill to speak in Oakland

In his debut novel, “The Nix” (Vintage, $17), Nathan Hill references the children's series “Choose Your Own Adventure.” Those books, in which young readers select the outcome of stories, mirrors his approach to writing.

“Writing a book kind of feels that way,” says Hill, who appears May 3 at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall in Oakland. “My own process — and this is maybe a sloppy and messy way to write, but it keeps it interesting to me — is I don't necessarily know what I'm going to do when I sit down in the morning. I have maybe a basic scene in mind, but what shape that scene will take and what direction it will go, I'll try to figure it out. I'll try to write a good sentence and follow that with another good sentence. And a lot of times, things just sort of present themselves.”

Hill's appearance is part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' New & Noted series.

“The Nix” was one of 2016's breakout novels. A New York Times bestseller, it was Entertainment Weekly's No. 1 book of the year and earned near universal rave reviews. The story takes place from the late '60s to current day, and features a beleaguered English professor, Samuel Andresen-Anderson, and his mother, Faye, who briefly flirted with the protest movement in Chicago before returning to her small hometown in Iowa. Faye eventually leaves her husband and abandons Samuel, sparking a lifetime of heartbreak for both.

“Yes, it's about loss, but really it's about the loss of being disconnected,” Hill says. “Samuel is disconnected from his mother, but also from his own life, sitting at his computer, being resentful at the world.”

Hill mentions other characters including Pwnage, an avid video game player; Laura, a student who views/accesses the world via her electronic devices; and Faye, who has become a recluse.

“It's really about the loss that one experiences when you live inside these kind of vaults,” he says. “There's a particular kind of loss that connects these characters.”

Born in Iowa, Hill lived in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas as a child. After graduating from the University of Iowa, he worked as a journalist at the Cedar Rapids Gazette before getting a masters of fine arts degree from the University of Massachusetts. He then moved to New York City in the early 2000s, publishing short stories in magazines but failing to find an agent or a publisher for a short-story collection.

In 2004 while moving, Hill's car was broken into. In addition to all of his possessions, Hill's computer and backup hard drive containing all his writing were stolen. He then started “The Nix” — the title refers to a Norwegian folk tale about a spirit that appears as a white horse and steals children — against the backdrop of the Republican National Convention in New York and the protests it inspired. Hill made a connection to the protests at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968, but admits his first impressions were off base, but “got me down the path.”

“There was a sense that (the protests) felt very mediated, self-conscious,” Hill says. “That people were aware of where the cameras were and what message was getting out: What would swing voters in Pennsylvania think about was happening in New York? It felt inauthentic because of that.”

Hill assumed the '60s era protests were more sincere shows of solidarity. But that assumption ended up being wrong. Hill thinks any movement needs publicity, marketing and broadcasting if it wants to take root.

“And suddenly authenticity seemed like the wrong metric to measure a protest movement by,” he says “It's really tempting to do that. There's that old Bob Dylan quote about when somebody asked him about the peace movement, which he compared to a hunk of butter. He asked, ‘Are you more committed to the hunk or the butter.' It's very tempting to disregard the mechanism in favor of the philosophy.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.