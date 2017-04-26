Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

'Thirteen Reasons Why' author coming to Pitt-Greensburg

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Netflix
Katherine Langford stars as Hannah Baker in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'
'Thirteen Reasons Why' by Jay Asher
Jay Asher

Updated 1 hour ago

The author of the book behind one of this spring's hottest TV shows is coming to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg next week.

Jay Asher's book “Thirteen Reasons Why” has become the latest binge-worthy series on Netflix, since it debuted on March 31. The book, which was published in 2006, was an international bestseller.

It deals with the suicide of a teenage girl and the cassette tapes she leaves behind to explain the reasons she killed herself.

The Netflix series has both been praised for focusing attention on the issue of teen suicide, and criticized, particularly for the graphic portrayal of the actual suicide.

Asher will be one of the keynote speakers at the 21st annual Children's Literature Conference on May 5 at Pitt-Greensburg. He will lead off the day with a talk at 8:30 a.m.

The other keynote speaker will be Suzanne Bloom, award-winning author and illustrator of “A Splendid Friend Indeed,” “Bear Can Dance,” and “No Place for a Pig.” A variety of breakout sessions will be offered with topics designed specifically for writers, teachers, and librarians.

The conference costs $80, $60 for retirees and $30 for full-time students. It includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and book signing.

Details: library.pitt.edu/UPG-childrens-literature-conference

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.