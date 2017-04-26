'Thirteen Reasons Why' author coming to Pitt-Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The author of the book behind one of this spring's hottest TV shows is coming to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg next week.

Jay Asher's book “Thirteen Reasons Why” has become the latest binge-worthy series on Netflix, since it debuted on March 31. The book, which was published in 2006, was an international bestseller.

It deals with the suicide of a teenage girl and the cassette tapes she leaves behind to explain the reasons she killed herself.

The Netflix series has both been praised for focusing attention on the issue of teen suicide, and criticized, particularly for the graphic portrayal of the actual suicide.

Asher will be one of the keynote speakers at the 21st annual Children's Literature Conference on May 5 at Pitt-Greensburg. He will lead off the day with a talk at 8:30 a.m.

The other keynote speaker will be Suzanne Bloom, award-winning author and illustrator of “A Splendid Friend Indeed,” “Bear Can Dance,” and “No Place for a Pig.” A variety of breakout sessions will be offered with topics designed specifically for writers, teachers, and librarians.

The conference costs $80, $60 for retirees and $30 for full-time students. It includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and book signing.

Details: library.pitt.edu/UPG-childrens-literature-conference