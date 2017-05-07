New & Noted series welcomes Amor Towles

Like many who have forged successful careers, Amor Towles decided he needed another challenge. After working at a financial investment firm in New York for 20 years, he started to write fiction.

Unlike many of his peers who decide to write on a whim, Towles was returning to his first love. Since childhood he had intended to be a writer, and there is a passage in his novel, “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Viking, $27), that illuminates Towles' dilemma:

“For when life makes it impossible for a man to purse his dreams, he will connive to pursue them anyway.”

“If it's something you really care about you do have to find a means of doing it if it's really who you think you are and if it's your destiny to do it,” says Towles, who appears May 11 as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series. “The way I used to think of it was if I didn't write a book I felt good about by the time I was 50 I would probably end up bitter and a drinker. There's a psychological toll that is ultimately taken on you if you fail to fulfill your ambition. I needed to make sure I didn't end up as this awful person.”

Towles' novels share a sense of refinement and sophistication. “Rules of Civility” is about a young woman from Brooklyn who creates a new life in 1930s Manhattan. “A Gentleman in Moscow” tells the story a Russian count who, after writing a seditious poem, is sentenced to house arrest in the legendary Hotel Metropol in 1922.

Both novels fit an ideal of fiction he formed as a child.

“And certainly along that long trajectory — I'm 52 — is a close study and admiration of the 19th century novel,” Towles says. “When I chose this project, certainly an aspect of it is that the count, born in 1890, is a 19th century figure. And one of the reasons I wanted to write a novel set in Russia is my love of the Russian novel. It's not the driving purpose of the book by any means, but I did want it, as an organizing factor, to sound like a 19th-century novel in the first half and evolve with time.”

One of the triggers for “A Gentleman in Moscow” came during the first trip Towles took to Moscow in 1998. While in Red Square, he learned that an architect, Peter Barnovsky, had been ordered by Josef Stalin in 1936 to tear down Kazan Cathedral, which opened in 1636. Barnovsky secretly made blueprints of the cathedral and hid them. After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, a member of the architect's family came forward with the blueprints and Kazan Cathedral was rebuilt with the same specifications as the original.

“I love every aspect of that crazy story,” Towles says. “It's very Russian, the unsentimental ruthlessness to tear it down on its anniversary in the first place. Then there's a sort of naive sense that if they rebuilt it was never taken down. There's a lot of that in Russian life. …

“And then there's Barnovsky, who is the perfect emblem of this sort of personal heroism that occurs, certainly in the Stalinist era, but in the Tsarist era too, where people were asked to do things that they refused, sometimes every small things, that were clearly a violation of their passion, their ethics, what they loved. If they refused to do their whole family was at risk, so they ended up making these little compromises, like concealing the drawings, or reading to friends late at night.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.