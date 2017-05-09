Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Kids show their creativity in PBS Kids annual writers contest
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Voting will open May 12 for this year's PBS Kids Writers Contest, which attracted more than 1,000 stories from children who love not only hearing or reading a story but writing their own tales.

WQED partnered this year with public broadcasting stations in State College, Eastern Pennsylvania and West Virginia, selecting 26 finalists from those regions along with Ohio, Maryland and Delaware.

Regional finalists are:

Kindergarten — Aarav Parthiban, 5, of Pittsburgh; Abigail Mascaro, 5, of Gibsonia; Anthony Pavlik, 6, of Venetia; and Sammuel Davidson, 5, of McKeesport.

First grade — Aryan Kazimi, 7, of Pittsburgh; Ella McConville, 7, of Sarver; Max Seekford, 7, of Allison Park; and Rocco Romano, 7, of Venetia.

Second grade — Brock McMullen, 8, of Greensburg; Connor Dickey, 8, and Riley Philage, 7, both of Pittsburgh.

Third grade — Alex Klein, 9, of McMurray; Clare Troll, 9, of Somerset; and Isabelle Ciletti, 8, of Finleyville.

Fourth grade — Dagny Haglund, 10, of Pittsburgh; Elly Strittmatter, 10, of Bridgeville; Jackson McMullen, 10, of Greensburg; Marielle Wilson, 10, of Irwin; and Regan Mazur, 9, of Eighty-Four.

Fifth grade — Caraline Sommer, 11, of Jefferson Hills; Caroline Troll, 11, of Somerset; Jocelyn Walters-Vrabel, 11, of Cheswick; and Maximilian Marcieski, 11, of Irwin.

Winners will be announced May 21 at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio; prizes include the opportunity for winners to record their stories. Recordings will be broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org and featured on Saturday Light Brigade Radio this summer. Winners' stories also will be made into an original puppet play to be performed May 21 by Pittsburgh Puppet Works.

“Every year WQED is a proud participant in the PBS Kids annual writers contest because it underscores our commitment to the success of children in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, including West Virginia and Ohio,” says Deborah L. Acklin, WQED president and CEO.

“The process of creative writing has been proven to not only support the building of key academic skills but to help improve a child's self-confidence, creativity and imagination,” she says.

Voting for the “Kid's Public Choice Winner” will remain open through May 19 in the contest, sponsored locally by the EQT Foundation.

Finalists' stories can be heard at writeonkids.org . On May 12, a “vote” button will appear at the top of the site and readers may select their favorite story, WQED officials say.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

