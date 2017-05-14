Turow's 'Testimony' takes readers inside the atrocities of Bosnia

When Scott Turow started researching his new novel, he was familiar with the wars that plagued the former Yugoslavia starting in 1991. Like most Americans, he knew there were tragedies and that war crimes were committed.

But the more he read, the more Turow realized the back story for “Testimony” (Grand Central, $29) was more complex — and horrific — than he first suspected.

“A lot of us knew they were fighting over there,” says Turow, who appears May 17 at Carnegie Library Lecture Hall in Oakland as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' New & Noted series. “Certainly speaking for myself as a person who reads the newspaper every day, I did not appreciate the depth of the depravity and the savageness of the war crimes that had occurred there.”

“Testimony” takes Turow far beyond the borders of Kindle County, the fictional setting for “Presumed Innocent,” “The Burden of Proof” and most of his other novels. Bill ten Boom is a former Kindle County prosecutor who accepts an appointment with the International Criminal Court in The Hague to oversee an investigation into the disappearance of 400 Roma people — more often referred to as gypsies — from an encampment near a U.S. Army base in Bosnia.

Turow's research led him to an unexpected revelation about the Roma.

“When you're Jewish and say things like this, you always infuriate other Jews,” he says, “but I really believe when the one character says there is no group of white people who have the (stuff) kicked out of them more consistently than the Roma, I think that is true. Now that's not a contest that anybody wants to be the winner. But since the Roma arrived on the European continent sometime between the 7th and 9th century A.D., they have been just constantly stigmatized. Their history is just deplorable, including four centuries as slaves in Romania. … They have really been the losers in history's roulette wheel more than anybody else.”

After ten Boom starts his investigation, he becomes increasingly aware of layers of complexity. Notably, the American general in charge of the U.S. forces in Bosnia, Layton Merriwell, dances around the facts, as do the main witness, Ferko Rincic, and his Roma lawyer Esma Czarni.

Turow said the tricky part of the novel wasn't dealing with atrocities that occurred, but finding balance in the storytelling.

“What you have to divorce yourself from is the narrative of any one side,” he says. “The fact of the matter is there was a lot of bad behavior on all sides. You have to start from the recognition that nobody behaves with real goodness. To be outraged by things like Srebrenica (where 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks were slaughtered) or the rape camps … a sense of outrage and despair that human beings can be like to each other, I don't think you want to leave that behind. That sense of outrage and upset is very important for the legal institution.”

At one point in “Testimony,” ten Boom tries to explain his motivation to the lead investigator. The prosecutor says, “Justice is good. I accept the value of testimony of letting the victims be heard, that consequences are essential.”

Turow says the quote paraphrases a statement by Louise Arbour, a former chief prosecutor of the ICC, about the importance of forums for the aggrieved.

“You have two choices as a human being,” he says, noting the atrocities in Cambodia, Rwanda and the Middle East that have occurred since World War II. “You can say that's just going to happen again and again. Or you can say we as human beings need to come up with an institutional structure that will do something to remedy what has happened, to prevent these things from turning into festering hatreds that linger over centuries. A mechanism to try to deliver some kind of justice is really important. There's no reconciliation without that. An institution like the law has an imposing responsibility in these kinds of historical circumstances.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.