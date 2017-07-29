Writers Kristoper Collins, Scott Silsbe get into the nitty gritty of city life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Y is for Yesterday” by Sue Grafton (Putman, $29): The penultimate book in the alphabetic Kinsey Millhone by the beloved Grafton — unless, of course, she decides to go numeric.

“My Absolute Darling” by Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead, $27): Stephen King says this debut ranks with “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Catch-22” as a book he'll remember forever. It's about a young girl in Northern California whose constricted life with her survivalist father changes when she meets a teenage boy.

“The Red-Haired Woman” by Orhan Pamuk (Knopf, $26.95): Winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize for literature, Pamuk's new book again takes place in his native Turkey and is about a master well-digger and his apprentice. By the author of “Snow.”

“Mrs. Fletcher” by Tom Perrotta, (Simon & Schuster, $26): One of the finest social satirists working today, Perrotta's new book is about a middle-aged woman whose life changes after she starts to receive salacious text messages. By the author of “The Leftovers” and “Election”

“The Burning Girl” by Claire Messud (Norton, $25.95): The author of “The Emperor's Children” writes about two young girls, friends since nursery school, and how their lives start to diverge when one embarks on a dangerous path.

Here are five books we're recommending this month

There's more to Pittsburgh than Grant Street, Mt. Washington and the Strip District. New poetry collections by Kristopher Collins and Scott Silsbe explore idiosyncratic locales tucked away in city neighborhoods.

“For me it's kind of a documentation,” says Silsbe, a Wilkinsburg resident and the author of “Muskrat Friday Dinner” (White Gorilla Press). “I try to capture places that are, for one reason or another, important to me. “

Silsbe is a Michigan native who came to the area 17 years ago to study for a master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He shares an affinity for gritty characters and places with Collins, who lives in Stanton Heights.

“I've always felt my work is in conversation with the city,” says Collins, author of “Salsa Night at the Hilo Town Tavern” (Hyacinth Girl Press). “Having grown up here my feelings about the city have developed over the years. I wasn't too happy about being here in my early 20s because it was a different city them. But I love the place now and I can't imagine being anywhere else. My writing has always been an engagement with those feelings and the place.”

Both poets have a knack for finding enlightenment in ordinary situations. In “Pitcairn, Wilmerding, Turtle Creek,” Silbe writes about the landmarks — “old dive bars, the clubs or halls advertising their annual spaghetti suppers” — found in those small towns. In “Kappel's Jewelers,” Collins evokes nostalgia for the Pittsburgh of the 1970s when he often took a bus with his grandmother to the city “to Gimbel's, to Kaufmann's and Horne's/department stores right out of Dreiser/and William Dean Howells.”

They also write about small taverns and bars and the denizens who inhabit them. And yes, that does require field research.

“We both frequent drinking holes regularly,” Silsbe says with a laugh.

“I think bars are the natural habitat of poems,” Collins says. “You can go there and easily find poems and something to write about. If you're ever stuck, that's the place to go.”

Both men inhabit their work with fellow poets and writers. Notable Pittsburghers, including the late George Romero and the jazz pianist Errol Garner, make appearances. Collins admits he borrowed this idea from the poet and writer Frank O'Hara, who wrote about artistic figures and friends in 1950s New York.

“I appreciated (O'Hara) was writing about people who were not necessarily famous from that time period,” Collins says, “but lesser known people. It made me think about who those people were and what that relationship was to the poet. I appreciated it and started doing that with my friends because I thought it was meaningful that they were in the poems as much as they were in my life. As much as the poems are a conversation with the city developing over time, they are also often a very explicit conversation with poets.”

Those poets have become more than just colleagues for Collins and Silsbe. Theirs is a community bound by common interests, diverse and occasionally noisy or contentious, but always supportive.

“I came here to do a masters at Pitt and didn't necessarily expect to stay,” Silsbe says. “But I fell in love with the city and the writing community. The writing community is an essential part of my life now. I know enough out-of-town writers to know that not everybody has that where they are.”

The book launch for “Salsa Night at Hilo Town Tavern” is 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at White Whale Bookstore, Bloomfield. Free. 412-224-2847 or whitewhalebookstore.com

Silsbe will read from “Muskrat Friday Dinner” at 7 p.m. Aug. 26, at Nine Stories, Lawrenceville. Also reading: Sarah Shotland, B. Diehl, Kat Giordano, and Gretchen Uhrinek. Free. 412-347-8635 or ninestoriespgh.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Book eventsthis month

Aug. 3: Marissa Landrigan, author of “The Vegetarian's Guide to Eating Meat,” Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Made Local. 6 p.m., Carnegie Library of Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

Aug 4-6: Confluence, the area's long-running science fiction convention, will feature readings, panel discussions and other related events. Guests of honor are Sharon and Steve Miller, co-authors of the Liaden universe novels. Sheraton Pittsburgh Airport Hotel, Coraopolis. $22 for Aug. 4 or 6; $33 for Aug. 5; $55 for all three days. parsec-sff.org

Aug. 10: Niki Kapsambelis, author of “The Inheritance: A Family on the Front Lines of the Battle Against Alzheimer's Disease,” Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Made Local. 6 p.m., Carnegie Library of Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

Aug. 10: Matthew Rohrer reads from his novel in verse, “The Others.” 7 p.m., White Whale Bookstore, Bloomfield. 412-224-2847 or whitewhalebookstore.com

Aug. 11: Zinzi Clemmons, author of the novel “What We Lose,” hosts a reading and discussion. 7 p.m., White Whale Bookstore, Bloomfield. 412-224-2847 or whitewhalebookstore.com

Aug. 15: Littsburgh Happy Hour, meet-and-greet for writers and readers. 5:30 p.m., Spirit Lounge, Lawrenceville. 412-586-4441 or littsburgh.com

Aug. 17: Lisa Scottoline, award-winning mystery writer, will talk about her latest novel, “Exposed.” 7 p.m., Oakmont Carnegie Library (sponsored by Mystery Lovers Bookshop). $30 includes copy of the book. $10 without the book. 412-828-4877 or mysterylovers.com

Aug. 23: Paul Hertneky, author of “Rust Belt Boy.” 7 p.m., Senator John J. Heinz History Center's Books in the ‘Burgh. 412-454-6373 or heinzhistorycenter.org

All events are free except where noted.