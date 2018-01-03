Gretchen McNeil, popular YA novelist, to speak at Seton Hill University

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Young adult writer Gretchen McNeil , author of several young adult horror/suspense novels, including "Possess," "3:59," "Relic," "Get Even," "Get Dirty," and the award-winning "Ten," will speak at Seton Hill University at 7 p.m. Jan. 9.

The talk, signing, and reception is sponsored by Seton Hill's MFA in Popular Fiction program and the Westmoreland Library Network.

In 2016, McNeil published her first young adult comedy, "I'm Not Your Manic Pixie Dream Girl."

Her next novel will be the horror-comedy "#MurderTrending" for Disney/Freeform.

The film adaptation of "Ten" premiered in September on Lifetime.

On her website, McNeil invites the public to join her for a lecture "all about my books, my career, and how I think opera (McNeil is a trained opera singer) and novel writing are more alike than you might realize."

She adds that the Greensburg event will be her first in Pennsylvania.

The talk is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for entry.

Details: 724-552-2929 or prod5.agileticketing.net/websales.

