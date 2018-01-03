Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

'Don't let' your kids miss Mo Willems' exhibit at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Popular children's author Mo Willems is working with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on an interactive exhibit set to open Feb. 17.
google.com
Popular children's author Mo Willems is working with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on an interactive exhibit set to open Feb. 17.
'The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit' featuring some of the popular children's author's most beloved characters, will allow little ones hands-on activities, including writing thank you notes and drawing along with Willems through videos.
amazon.com
'The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: A Mo Willems Exhibit' featuring some of the popular children's author's most beloved characters, will allow little ones hands-on activities, including writing thank you notes and drawing along with Willems through videos.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is opening a new, interactive exhibit on Feb. 17, featuring the work of popular children's book author and illustrator Mo Willems .

The temporary exhibit will include some of Willems' young (and not so young) audience's beloved characters, including best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny, and The Pigeon, the wily city bird best known for his antics in "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!"

"The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh: a Mo Willems Exhibit," offers children a play-and-learn opportunity.

According to the museum website, activities include:

• Letting two young children on a two-sided phone booth talk in altered voices.

• Making Elephant and Piggie dance with old-time animation.

• Donning a wearable bus and taking a drive around the exhibit.

• Spinning the laundromat washing machine and uncovering Knuffle Bunny and other surprises.

• Dressing up your Naked Mole Rat and sending him down the runway for a one-of-a-kind fashion show.

• Stacking lightweight blocks to create a terrible monster or funny friend.

• Launching foam hot dogs at the Pigeon and playing the plinko game to give the Duckling a cookie.

• Creating art inspired by the work of Mo Willems.

The exhibit is co-organized by Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.