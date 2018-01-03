Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Focus on 'Picture This at the Library' for Greensburg Art Center exhibit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
DOUBLE VISION: (from left), Diane Ciabattoni, assistant to the library director, Shirleah and Keith Kelly, and Rose Sovyak, library liaison for the Greensburg Art Center. The art center and the Greensburg-Hempfield Library are sponsoring the joint venture 'Picture This at the Library,' opening on Feb. 12 and featuring the art of GAC member Joni Rossell. Shown above is the opening reception for 'Picture This at the Library: Celebrating Double Vision of Art Photography' featuring photography work of Suzanne and Jim Andrews, held at the library in October. Guests enjoyed refreshments as they admired the photography, followed by a few words by each photographer explaining their work. Rossell's exhibit will be on display through April 5.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
DOUBLE VISION: (from left), Diane Ciabattoni, assistant to the library director, Shirleah and Keith Kelly, and Rose Sovyak, library liaison for the Greensburg Art Center. The art center and the Greensburg-Hempfield Library are sponsoring the joint venture 'Picture This at the Library,' opening on Feb. 12 and featuring the art of GAC member Joni Rossell. Shown above is the opening reception for 'Picture This at the Library: Celebrating Double Vision of Art Photography' featuring photography work of Suzanne and Jim Andrews, held at the library in October. Guests enjoyed refreshments as they admired the photography, followed by a few words by each photographer explaining their work. Rossell's exhibit will be on display through April 5.

Updated 4 hours ago

“Picture This at the Library,” a joint venture between the Greensburg Art Center and the Greensburg-Hempfield Library, will open the 2018 season for the center, according to a release.

Greensburg Art Center member Joni Rossell's exhibit will open Feb. 12 and run through April 5 at the library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.

A public reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the library.

Anyone interested in becoming an exhibitor for the 2019 season may contact Rosemary Sovyak at 412-558-0810 or sovyak@aol.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.