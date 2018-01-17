Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Books

Former President Jimmy Carter writing book about religious faith

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in his hometown of Plains, Ga. Carter is working on a book about his religious faith. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that Carter’s “Faith: A Journey for All” will tell of how religion has sustained him and what role it plays in society.
AP Photo/David Goldman
In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in his hometown of Plains, Ga. Carter is working on a book about his religious faith. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that Carter’s “Faith: A Journey for All” will tell of how religion has sustained him and what role it plays in society.

Updated 8 hours ago

NEW YORK — Former President Jimmy Carter is working on a book about his religious faith.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Carter's "Faith: A Journey for All" will tell of how religion has sustained him and what role it plays in society. Carter, 93, said in a statement that he wanted to explore faith's "far-reaching effect."

Carter has been a prolific author since leaving the presidency in 1981. He has written memoirs, fiction, poetry and policy books. His memoir "An Hour Before Daylight" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2002.

"Faith" is scheduled to come out in March.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.