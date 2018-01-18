Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Poet Toi Derricotte will speak on Feb. 5 at Saint Vincent College

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Poet and memoirist Toi Derricotte will speak at Saint Vincent College on Feb. 5 as part of the Visiting Writers Series.
Award-winning poet and memoirist Toi Derricotte will be the first reader in the spring semester Visiting Writers Series at Saint Vincent College.

Derricotte will speak at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Luparello Lecture Hall in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion on the Unity campus. Admission is free.

Derricotte has published five collections of poetry. Her most recent is "The Undertaker's Daughter," published in 2011 by the University of Pittsburgh Press.

An earlier poetry collection, "Tender," won the 1998 Paterson Poetry Prize. Her 1997 literary memoir, "The Black Notebooks," won the 1998 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for Non-Fiction and was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year.

More than 1,000 of her poems have been published in magazines and journals such as The New Yorker, American Poetry Review and The Paris Review

Derricotte's honors include recognition as a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania in 2009, two Pushcart Prizes and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Guggenheim Foundation.

With poet Cornelius Eady, she co-founded the Brooklyn-based Cave Canem Foundation, which supports African-American poets through an annual summer retreat, regional workshops, poetry prizes, an anthology publication and national readings and panels.

Derricotte is Professor Emerita at the University of Pittsburgh.

Since 2008, the Visiting Writers Series has brought many writers of merit, from Western Pennsylvania and beyond, to Saint Vincent.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

