Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Greensburg author Michael Sims in running for Edgar Award

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Local nonfiction writer Michael Sims of Greensburg, (left) talks with then director Cesare J. Muccari of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library during a 2012 'Library Libations' fundraiser. Sims is an Edgar Award nominee in the best critical biography category. Kim Stepinsky | For The Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
Local nonfiction writer Michael Sims of Greensburg, (left) talks with then director Cesare J. Muccari of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library during a 2012 'Library Libations' fundraiser. Sims is an Edgar Award nominee in the best critical biography category. Kim Stepinsky | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg author Michael Sims' book, 'Arthur And Sherlock: Conon Doyle and the Creation of Holmes' is nominated for an Edgar Award.
theedgars.com
Greensburg author Michael Sims' book, 'Arthur And Sherlock: Conon Doyle and the Creation of Holmes' is nominated for an Edgar Award.

Updated 3 hours ago

Greensburg author and Tennessee native Michael Sims is in good writing company, one of five nominees for the Edgar Award in the best critical biography category for his book "Arthur and Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Holmes" (Bloomsbury, $27).

The Mystery Writers of America has announced its list of nominees for the 2018 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2017.

Winners will be announced at the 72nd gala banquet on April 26 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

Sims' book tells the "rich, true tale tracing the young Arthur Conan Doyle's creation of Sherlock Holmes and the modern detective story. ... Filled with details that will surprise even the most knowledgeable Sherlockian, Arthur and Sherlock is a literary genesis story for detective fans everywhere," reads an Amazon description.

Sims' book, one of two nominees with a focus on Sherlock and Holmes, is posted alongside these other best critical/biographical entries in a news release:

• "From Holmes to Sherlock: The Story of the Men and Women who Created an Icon" by Mattias Bostrom (Grove/Atlantic — The Mysterious Press)

• "Manderley Forever: A Biography of Daphne du Maurier" by Tatiana de Rosnay (St. Martin's Press)

• "Murder in the Closet: Essays on Queer Clues in Crime Fiction Before Stonewall" by Curtis Evans (McFarland Publishing)

• "Chester B. Himes: A Biography" by Lawrence P. Jackson (W.W. Norton & Company)

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Related Content
Jeannette library hosts author to examine why Sherlock Holmes endures still today
Sherrinford Holmes and Ormond Sacker don't capture anyone's imagination. But if not for a change of heart by Arthur Conan Doyle those names — and ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.