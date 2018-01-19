Greensburg author Michael Sims in running for Edgar Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg author and Tennessee native Michael Sims is in good writing company, one of five nominees for the Edgar Award in the best critical biography category for his book "Arthur and Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Holmes" (Bloomsbury, $27).

The Mystery Writers of America has announced its list of nominees for the 2018 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2017.

Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2018 Edgar Award Nominations https://t.co/KdC43J1UU1 #vr4smallbiz #edgars2018 — Mystery Writers (@EdgarAwards) January 19, 2018

Winners will be announced at the 72nd gala banquet on April 26 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City.

Sims' book tells the "rich, true tale tracing the young Arthur Conan Doyle's creation of Sherlock Holmes and the modern detective story. ... Filled with details that will surprise even the most knowledgeable Sherlockian, Arthur and Sherlock is a literary genesis story for detective fans everywhere," reads an Amazon description.

Sims' book, one of two nominees with a focus on Sherlock and Holmes, is posted alongside these other best critical/biographical entries in a news release:

• "From Holmes to Sherlock: The Story of the Men and Women who Created an Icon" by Mattias Bostrom (Grove/Atlantic — The Mysterious Press)

• "Manderley Forever: A Biography of Daphne du Maurier" by Tatiana de Rosnay (St. Martin's Press)

• "Murder in the Closet: Essays on Queer Clues in Crime Fiction Before Stonewall" by Curtis Evans (McFarland Publishing)

• "Chester B. Himes: A Biography" by Lawrence P. Jackson (W.W. Norton & Company)

