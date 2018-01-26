Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Women poets speak at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg campus

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Poet Mwende 'FreeQuency' Katwiwa, a 2017 TED Women speaker, will speak in a free, public event Jan. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Submitted
Poet Mwende 'FreeQuency' Katwiwa, a 2017 TED Women speaker, will speak in a free, public event Jan. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Poet Jehanne Dubrow will present a reading and book signing Jan. 29 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, opening the spring season of the Veterans Write Workshops.
www.jehannedubrow.com
Poet Jehanne Dubrow will present a reading and book signing Jan. 29 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, opening the spring season of the Veterans Write Workshops.

Updated 16 hours ago

Two women poets will address audiences at upcoming readings at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, both free and open to the public.

At 7 p.m. Jan. 29, the Veterans Write Workshop and the Pitt-Greensburg Written/Spoken Series welcomes award-winning poet Jehanne Dubrow for a reading and book signing in Village Hall 118.

The event opens the spring season for the Veterans Write Workshops.

Attending veterans will receive a free copy of Dubrow's latest book, " Dots & Dashes ," winner of the Crab Orchard Series in Poetry competition.

Dubrow's poetry, creative nonfiction, and book reviews have appeared in numerous publications, including "The New York Times Magazine" and "The New England Review."

An associate professor of creative writing at the University of North Texas, Dubrow has received numerous prizes for her poetry.

She will be joined by Veterans Write co-directors Gretchen Uhrinek and Jeff Martin.

Martin, a visiting professor of English at Duquesne University, is a fiction and non-fiction writer whose work has been published in national and international journals.

Uhrinek, a Pitt-Greensburg alumna, received the university's prestigious Joan Didion Award for Creative Nonfiction and the Scott Turow Prize for Fiction.

A reception and book signing will follow the readings.

Immigrant, author, artist

Mwende "FreeQuency" Katwiwa, third place winner at the 2015 Individual World Poetry Slam, describes herself as an immigrant, queer, womyn speaker, writer and performer.

She will speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center.

She is an international touring author, host, youth-worker, social-justice lecturer, teaching artist, and workshop leader.

Katwiwa is a founding member of the New Orleans chapter of BYP100 , a group of activists and organizers creating freedom and justice for all black people.

She runs the Young Women with a Vision aftershool program in New Orleans and blogs with the African fashion and culture blog Noirlinians.

Her work with reproductive justice, #BlackLivesMatter and LGBTQ+ advocacy and poetry has been featured in Upworthy, OkayAfrica, TEDx and the New York Times, among others.

Details: greensburg.pitt.edu

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.