United Black Book Clubs read-in highlight of Black History Month

The United Black Book Clubs of Pittsburgh will host its annual African American Read-In 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Homewood Branch, 7101 Hamilton Ave.

The free, family-oriented event is open to the public.

According to a news release, the African American Read-In is the country's oldest event focusing on diversity in literature. Founded by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990, its goal is to make literacy an important part of Black History Month.

The community reading event aims to encourage young people to read and to spotlight African American authors.

This year's theme, "Rising to the Top," spotlights the efforts of schools bringing awareness to youth of career options in the STEAM fields. Books focusing on African Americans young and old who have and continue to excel in and contribute to those fields will be available.

Community members, church groups, children, parents and teachers are welcome.

To sign up as a reader, visit the director's desk at the Homewood Library or email ubbcpgh@gmail.com

