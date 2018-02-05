Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Pennsylvania's Haunted Railroad' author's latest foray into paranormal

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Author Ed Kelemen of New Florence talks with Dolly Caruso of Unity after a 2014 talk on his book, 'Haunted Highways and Laurel Woodlands,' in Latrobe. Kelemen will discuss his newest book, 'Pennsylvania's Haunted Railroads,' Feb. 17 at Greensburg Craftique.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Ed Kelemen will sign his latest book, 'Pennsylvania's Haunted Railroads,' as part of the series 'Meet Your Local Authors' Feb. 17 at Craftique Collections in Greensburg.
New Florence paranormal researcher and author Ed Kelemen will discuss haunted railroads, trains and train wrecks and sign his latest book, “Pennsylvania's Haunted Railroads,” 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Craftique Collections , 770 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

A retired police officer, Kelemen has published several collections of ghost stories and paranormal events, and has written for local, regional and national publications.

The event is part of the “Meet Your Local Authors” series, presented by Ligonier Valley Writers and Craftique Collections.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Kelemen's books and those written by other local authors are sold at Craftique's Book Nook.

Ligonier Valley Writers is an all-volunteer nonprofit group open to area writers and readers.

Details: lvwonline.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

