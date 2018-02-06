Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Calling all bards, Ligonier Valley Writers' poetry contest opens

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Local students are recognized during an earlier Ligonier Valley Writers' Student Poetry Contest. Students in grades four through twelve may submit entries until March 11.
Ligonier Valley Writers ' 27th annual student poetry contest for those in grades four through twelve is open until March 11.

Cash prizes up to $20 will be awarded at all grade levels in different forms of poetry, from haiku to rhyme, a news release states.

Thirty cash awards will be given (first, second, and third prizes in each of nine categories) plus McGough Awards for three poems, best in each age group.

Students, teachers, and parents can find entry forms, guidelines and a tutorial on the website. Homeschoolers are welcome to participate.

Awards ceremony will be held 4 p.m. April 28 at Barnes & Noble near Greensburg.

Details: 724-593-7294 or LVWonline.org

