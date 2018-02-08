Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

6 new paperbacks to dive into

Moira Macdonald | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
'The Late Show' by Michael Connelly; 'The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley' by Hannah Tinti and “This Is How It Always Is,” by Laurie Frankel
'The Late Show' by Michael Connelly; 'The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley' by Hannah Tinti and “This Is How It Always Is,” by Laurie Frankel

Updated 11 hours ago

Should you be in need of a good paperback — Aren't we all? Always? — here are a half-dozen newly published options:

“The Late Show” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central, $15.99). For his 30th book, the author of the beloved Harry Bosch detective series introduced a new and intriguing character: Detective Renee Ballard, who works the night shift at LAPD's Hollywood Station.

“This Is How It Always Is,” by Laurie Frankel (Flatiron, $16.99). Frankel's third novel, about a family with a transgender child, was described in a Seattle Times review as having “so very much to enjoy ... a carefully tooled narrative that is expansive, perceptive, and gracious; dialogue that is both witty and deep; characters who are remarkably self-actualized.”

“A Horse Walked Into a Bar” by David Grossman (Vintage, $15.95). This novel, about a failing stand-up comic taking the stage in an Israeli dive bar for his final show, won the Man Booker International Prize last year.

“Phenomena: The Secret History of the U.S. Government's Investigations into Extrasensory Perception and Psychokinesis,” by Annie Jacobsen (Little, Brown, $17.99). A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in history, journalist Jacobsen's book is currently being developed — by Steven Spielberg's production company — as a television series.

“The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap,” by Gish Jen (Vintage, $17). This book, a transcript of Jen's William E. Massey Sr. Lectures in the History of American Civilization delivered at Harvard University, continues the conversation about the East-West dichotomy that Jen began in an earlier title, “Tiger Writing: Art, Culture, and the Independent Self.”

“The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley,” by Hannah Tinti (Random House, $17). Tinti's literary thriller, about a father and daughter with a mysterious past, was recently nominated for an Edgar Award (presented by the Mystery Writers of America) for best novel.

Moira Macdonald is a book critic for the Seattle Times.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me