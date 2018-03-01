Award winning authors to address UPG's Children's Literature Conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grabbing the attention of children and young adults with their words is among the greatest rewards for those who write with those audiences in mind.

Pennsylvania authors A.S. King and Mark Weakland manage to do that with regularity.

Both will give keynote addresses May 4 as the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg holds its 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference.

The conference also offers 10 breakout sessions, many interactive and hands-on, focusing on fresh children's programming ideas for librarians and educators.

Sessions also will address writers interested in the children's and young adult book markets, according to a release.

The conference offers ACT 48 and ACT 37 educational credits.

King, a resident of Lititz, Lancaster County, and a Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty member, has won numerous prizes for her books, which include "Please Ignore Vera Dietz," "Glory O'Brien's History of the Future," and "The Dust of 100 Dogs."

Her novel "I Crawl Through It" was named one of Booklist's 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.

She is known for her experimental style and using unconventional structures and magical realism in her work. Her first middle-grade novel, "Me and Marvin Gardens," was published in 2017 under the name Amy Sarig King.

This is an awesome classroom guide! Thanks for the heads up! https://t.co/3RAA2O1Af5 — A.S. King ☂ (@AS_King) February 13, 2018

Weakland, a Holsopple, Somerset County resident, also is an award-winning writer who taps his expertise as a teacher, reading specialist, and musician for inspiration.

The author of nearly 50 books, his work includes children's fiction, teacher resource books, and supporting materials.

Among his titles are "Bubbles Float, Bubbles Pop" and the "Delicious Chocolate Donut (and Other Off-Kilter Poems)."

New middle-grade mystery adventure, The West End Tree House Mystery, is now available for Kindle https://t.co/H97IBcFTV0 and Nook https://t.co/H2Nw40uONC Print book will be out in two weeks! #kidlit pic.twitter.com/Vi6MbkqZqf — Mark Weakland (@MarkWeakland) February 13, 2018

Weakland also works as an academic consultant to create effective literacy programs.

Conference general admission registration is $70 through March 31, and $80 after that date. Retiree registration is $60, and full-time college students' fee is $30.

Details: greensburg.pitt.edu/millstein/clc

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.