Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Award winning authors to address UPG's Children's Literature Conference

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Children's book author Mark Weakland will give a keynote address at the May 4 Pitt-Greensburg's 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference.
markweaklandliteracy.com
Children's book author Mark Weakland will give a keynote address at the May 4 Pitt-Greensburg's 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference.
Young adult novelist A.S. King, award winning writer and Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty member, will give a keynote address at Pitt-Greensburg's 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference on May 4.
Facebook
Young adult novelist A.S. King, award winning writer and Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty member, will give a keynote address at Pitt-Greensburg's 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference on May 4.

Updated 14 hours ago

Grabbing the attention of children and young adults with their words is among the greatest rewards for those who write with those audiences in mind.

Pennsylvania authors A.S. King and Mark Weakland manage to do that with regularity.

Both will give keynote addresses May 4 as the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg holds its 22nd Annual Children's Literature Conference.

The conference also offers 10 breakout sessions, many interactive and hands-on, focusing on fresh children's programming ideas for librarians and educators.

Sessions also will address writers interested in the children's and young adult book markets, according to a release.

The conference offers ACT 48 and ACT 37 educational credits.

King, a resident of Lititz, Lancaster County, and a Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty member, has won numerous prizes for her books, which include "Please Ignore Vera Dietz," "Glory O'Brien's History of the Future," and "The Dust of 100 Dogs."

Her novel "I Crawl Through It" was named one of Booklist's 50 Best Young Adult Books of All Time.

She is known for her experimental style and using unconventional structures and magical realism in her work. Her first middle-grade novel, "Me and Marvin Gardens," was published in 2017 under the name Amy Sarig King.

Weakland, a Holsopple, Somerset County resident, also is an award-winning writer who taps his expertise as a teacher, reading specialist, and musician for inspiration.

The author of nearly 50 books, his work includes children's fiction, teacher resource books, and supporting materials.

Among his titles are "Bubbles Float, Bubbles Pop" and the "Delicious Chocolate Donut (and Other Off-Kilter Poems)."

Weakland also works as an academic consultant to create effective literacy programs.

Conference general admission registration is $70 through March 31, and $80 after that date. Retiree registration is $60, and full-time college students' fee is $30.

Details: greensburg.pitt.edu/millstein/clc

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me