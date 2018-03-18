Author Annette Dashofy works real-life incident into her latest Zoe Chambers' mystery

Mystery writer Annette Dashofy kept the story in her back pocket, trying to balance the personal nature of the situation with her instinct that it was worth sharing.

A few years ago her mother, who passed away in January 2017, called Dashofy and said, “I think I've done something wrong.” Dashofy's mother had let some men claiming to be from the water company into her home. But her mother — who lived two doors away from Dashofy on a rural stretch of Route 18 in Washington County — didn't have city water.

“It haunted me,” says Dashofy, who appears March 25 at Mystery Lovers Bookshop in Oakmont to promote her new novel, “Uneasy Prey” (Henery Books). “She was lucky she didn't get hurt.”

That story serves as the template for “Uneasy Prey,” the sixth novel in the author's Zoe Chambers series. Featuring Chambers, a paramedic and deputy coroner, and police Pete Adams, the series is arguably one of the most successful by any writer in Western Pennsylvania. Dashofy has earned three Agatha Award nominations — including a 2018 best contemporary novel nod for her previous novel, “No Way Home” — for her first five books. If she was a baseball player, she'd be hitting .600 and be worth millions.

“But I'm a mystery writer,” she says, laughing.

Dashofy's novels have sold well enough that she's perennially listed on USA Today's bestseller list. She's not sure why they are popular, but the setting in rural Washington County provide local readers with points of reference.

“There are people who see things in it and think it's their town in the Pittsburgh area,” she says. “They're convinced they know where it is, but they're not always right. But that's OK. If it's familiar to them, I'm happy.”

Dashofy's books benefit from continuity. Whether its Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch or Louise Penny's Armand Gamache, mystery series tend to be popular with both publishers and readers. “Uneasy Prey” is the sixth book in Dashofy's series featuring Chambers and Adams, and her contract calls for at least four more novels. She's also met with a producer from Los Angeles interested in developing the series for film.

That means the author constantly thinks about the duo.

“A lot of times, work for me looks a lot like staring into space,” Dashofy says. “I'm inside my head with the characters, how would they respond to situations. I hear things on the news and think that might work into a story.”

For “Uneasy Prey,” Dashofy only had to look down the street. When her mother was approached by the con men – who left, Dashofy thinks, because they found little of value in the home – the author was frightened. Her mother was mortified that she let down her guard, and Dashofy refused to write about it until after her death to spare her mother further embarrassment.

But the story, Dashofy thinks, is worth revisiting now as a cautionary tale for anyone who has aging parents.

“It was a hard book to write,” Dashofy says. “It took me longer than usual because I wasn't able to just sit and write all the time. I was going through a lot of emotional stuff. But it was cathartic. I'm hoping with my heart and soul on the page, that it comes true.”

