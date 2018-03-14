Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

Daughter of Steve Jobs working on memoir

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 4:49 p.m.
Steve Jobs (from left), chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the Apple IIc computer April 24, 1984, in San Francisco.
Associated Press
Steve Jobs (from left), chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the Apple IIc computer April 24, 1984, in San Francisco.

NEW YORK — Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, has a book deal.

Grove Press announced Wednesday that Brennan-Jobs is working on a coming-of-age memoir, “Small Fry.” The book is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Brennan-Jobs, 39, has been in the news much of her life. Steve Jobs was estranged from her mother, Chrisann Brennan, and initially denied that Lisa was his daughter. Brennan-Jobs was written about in Walter Isaacson's best-selling Steve Jobs biography and has been depicted in films such as “Steve Jobs,” written by Aaron Sorkin. Grove Press is calling book the “poignant” story of growing up in different worlds and contending with a famous and unpredictable father.

