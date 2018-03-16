Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Joan Silber, Frances FitzGerald win National Book Critics Circle awards

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
This combination photo shows author Frances Fitzgerald at the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York on Nov. 15, 2017, left, and author Joan Silber at a reading and book-signing in New York on Nov. 16, 2004. Fitzgerald, Silber and and Caroline Fraser are among the winners of National Book Critics Circle awards announced Thursday, March 15, 2018
This combination photo shows author Frances Fitzgerald at the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York on Nov. 15, 2017, left, and author Joan Silber at a reading and book-signing in New York on Nov. 16, 2004. Fitzgerald, Silber and and Caroline Fraser are among the winners of National Book Critics Circle awards announced Thursday, March 15, 2018

Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — “Improvement,” Joan Silber's novel about interconnected lives spanning from Turkey to New York's Harlem, won the National Book Critics Circle award for fiction.

On a night when winners in all six competitive categories were women, Frances FitzGerald's “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America” was honored Thursday for nonfiction and Caroline Fraser's book on Laura Ingalls Wilder, “Prairie Fires,” won for biography.

Silber has long been praised as a master of narrative, timing and capturing her characters' inner lives. Her previous works include her acclaimed debut novel, “Household Words,” and the story collection “Ideas of Heaven.” FitzGerald, a celebrated journalist and author, is best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning work on the Vietnam War, “Fire in the Lake,” and for “Way Out There in the Blue: Reagan, Star Wars and the End of the Cold War,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Her latest work was a National Book Award finalist last fall.

Others cited Thursday night included Layli Long Soldier in poetry for “Whereas,” Xiaolu Guo's “Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China” for autobiography and Carina Chocano's “You Play The Girl” for criticism.

National Book Critics Circle award finalists included two of last year's most-talked about novels, Jesmyn Ward's “Sing, Unburied, Sing” and Mohsin Hamid's best-selling “Exit West.”

The NBCC also presented a lifetime achievement award to prize-winning author-journalist John McPhee and cited author-critic Charles Finch for “excellence in reviewing.” Silber is among the authors Finch has praised. In a review last year in The Washington Post, he likened her to Alice Munro and Grace Paley and lamented that she was “too little loved, too little mentioned, beyond a small readership that seems to be composed mostly of other writers.” Carmen Maria Machado, author of the story collection “Her Body and Other Parties: Stories,” was given the John Leonard Prize for best debut book. Leonard, who died in 2008, was a founder of the National Book Critics Circle and had a long history of championing emerging writers.

The NBCC was founded in 1974 and is comprised of more than 700 critics and editors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me