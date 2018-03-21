Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Books

John Oliver's spoof of Pence bunny book tops best-seller list

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
A page from 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” a spoof of a book put out by Vice President Mike Pence's wife and daughter about their pet bunny.
Chronicle Books
Comedian John Oliver performs at the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York. Oliver has trolled his way to the top. The HBO host’s spoof of a new picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence was No. 1 on Amazon.com as of midday Monday, March 19, 2018. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
John Oliver has trolled his way to the top.

The HBO host's spoof of a new picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice President Mike Pence was No. 1 on Amazon.com and out of stock as of midday Monday.

"Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of a Vice President" is a tribute to the Pence family's beloved rabbit. It was written by the vice president's daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by his wife, Karen Pence. Oliver's book, which he announced over the weekend, is called "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo." The story is the same, almost: This Marlon Bundo has fallen for a male bunny.

"There are a few small differences between the two books," Oliver said on his show, noting Pence's opposition to gay marriage and other LGBTQ rights. "This is a sweet story about Marlon Bundo falling in love."

Oliver also noted that the Pence book tour includes a Colorado stop at the Focus on the Family organization, which, the host said, promotes gay-conversion therapy.

So, "It turns out, in a complete coincidence, we also wrote a book about Mike Pence's rabbit that has also been published," Oliver said on Sunday's show. "In fact, while his is out tomorrow, ours is released right now.

"Now, there are a few small differences between the two books. . . . Our Marlon Bundo is gay."

Published by Chronicle Books, the parody was written by "Last Week" contributor Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller. Proceeds are being donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth, and AIDS United.

On "Last Week Tonight," Oliver also played an animated teaser for his children's book. His "Marlon Bundo" audiobook (Partially Important Productions) features narration from such celebrity voices as Jim Parsons, John Lithgow, RuPaul, Ellie Kemper and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The New York Times reported that Charlotte Pence seemed to take the John Oliver parody in stride. "His book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind," she said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday. "We have two books giving to charities that are about bunnies, so I'm all for it really."

Some of the proceeds from her book will be donated to A21, an organization that fights human trafficking.

It's not the only current best-seller inspired by the Trump administration. No. 2 on Amazon was James Comey's "A Higher Loyalty," the upcoming memoir by the FBI director fired last year by President Donald Trump. At No. 3 on Monday was "Russian Roulette," in which Michael Isikoff and David Corn investigate Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

The Pence book, meanwhile is a best-seller, too, ranked No. 11 on Amazon.

