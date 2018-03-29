Comic book artist Ed Piskor's master work, 'X-Men: Grand Design,' to debut April 3

In 2015, Ed Piskor earned an Eisner Award for "Hip Hop Family Tree, 1981-1983, Vol. 2." The equivalent of the Oscars or Grammys for comic book artists and writers, winning such an honor would elicit excitement from almost any cartoonist or comic book artist.

Except Piskor.

"They call my name and I'm walking to the stage to pick up the ... thing, and from that moment forward I didn't even want to work on 'Hip Hop Family Tree' anymore," Piskor says. "Whatever feeling of satisfaction of chasing (success), it just wasn't giving it to me. I wasn't getting what I was looking for. I'm not even sure what I was looking for … I felt a little bit full of myself."

So Piskor — who uses Twitter but follows no one on the social media platform — sent out a tweet to his nearly 12,000 followers, with an X-Men sketch attached and a caption:

"Marvel should let me make whatever kind of X-Men comic I feel like making."

Years ago I egotistically tweeted that @marvel should just let me make the X-Men comics I wanted and on April 3rd you'll see my exact vision. pic.twitter.com/FCJeRPiDYW — Ed Piskor (@EdPiskor) March 8, 2018

Inside an hour, Marvel responded, wanting to know Piskor's pitch. That led to "X-Men: Grand Design" — the Homestead resident's history of the X-Men universe. A special edition being released April 3 includes the two previous editions of the X-Men series by Piskor, and his recolored version of X-Men #1 from 1963.

"If you interview a cartoonist of or around my age (35), they'd say X-Men was basically one of the best and most reliable comics you could count on — month in, month out — thanks to the writer Chris Claremont," Piskor says. "Marvel also made sure to put all of the best talent they had at their disposal on those books. The art always looked fresh and beautiful."

Piskor is considered one the most versatile and respected artists working in contemporary comics. His resume includes collaborations with Harvey Pekar, the comic book artist whose life was made into the film "American Splendor"; the Wizzywig series that was called "the next big thing in graphic novels" by Rolling Stone magazine; and the "Hip Hop Family Tree" series of books that were critically acclaimed bestsellers and will be displayed at the Smithsonian Museum of American History later this year.

Coming to your Smithsonian Museum of American History in 2018. Ask somebody. #hiphopfamilytree pic.twitter.com/xuleFIwMsU — Ed Piskor (@EdPiskor) November 6, 2016

But the X-Men series is arguably Piskor's masterpiece. Joe Wos, a pop culture historian and syndicated cartoonist who founded the ToonSeum, says, "X-Men Grand Design is the most apt title for any comics work I've ever seen. It is truly grand in its design.

"(Piskor) is well-versed in the history of the comic book and its creators," Wos adds. "It's one of the things that makes him so good at what he does. He's an educated artist. He researches, dissects and reassembles the history of the X-Men in a way that has never been done before. It's something he brings to every project he takes on."

Nike campaign

Because of "Hip Hop Family Tree," Piskor was asked to work on a Nike sneaker campaign. That paralleled his X-Men project and required a stretch of 60 days, "working 16 hours, at least," to meet deadlines.

But that's what Piskor has always wanted: long solitary hours in his studio, with no distractions.

"The process of doing the work is everything to me," he says. "Just sitting at the drawing table is incredibly meditative. I'm kind of a loner by nature so to have this kind of monastic lifestyle really lends itself well to comics making."

Piskor approached the X-Men canon as if it were a slice of modern day mythology. His pitch to Marvel was "setting myself up for an impossible task," as he recalls it — take 300 issues of X Men and have it make sense in 240 pages.

Judging from most of the reviews, Piskor achieved his goal. There will undoubtedly be more opportunities to work with other franchises and artists he admires. He's comfortable being part of an industry he loves.

But Piskor's end game is surprising for a successful artist who "has the ink-stained soul of an artist of the golden age," according to Wos.

"I promise you this, man," Piskor says. "I have a number in my head of what I need to reach in terms of monetary success. And then I'll go full Salinger. I'll still do the work because I love making comics, but I'm going to become more inaccessible. It's just more pure that way. … At a certain point, how much money do you need? Then you can start to explore really crazy, out-there ideas that your fans and readers will enjoy, but you don't have to worry about selling a lot of it."

