Books

Review: Chrissy Metz inspires through personal essays in new book

Lincee Ray | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:28 a.m.
Chrissy Metz promotes her book 'This is Me' at Barnes & Noble Union Square on March 27, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images
This cover image released by Dey Street shows 'This Is Me,' a memoir by Chrissy Metz.
Dey Street
Updated 13 hours ago

When Chrissy Metz was her sister's chaperone at a local talent event in Florida, she never imagined that she would be discovered that day, too.

She made the cross-country trip to Los Angeles and found herself navigating the sometimes cruel waters of the entertainment industry. Luckily for Metz, she didn't let years of rejection knock her down. Instead, she trudged on and eventually landed the role of a lifetime as Kate Pearson on the hit NBC show "This is Us."

Metz is the middle child of a large family and was unquestionably labeled "the performer" when she was growing up. Life was hard for everyone, but Metz always managed to find the light in the midst of darkness. Because of her tumultuous background, Metz faced each new possibility with an eagerness that was also grounded in lessons learned from previous setbacks.

This optimistically cautious tactic helped Metz juggle various aspects of her life in California. Working as a talent agent for nine years gave her the opportunity to go after her true passion — acting. As an overweight woman in Hollywood, the deck was already stacked against her. Yet somehow, Metz maintained a joyful spirit rooted in inner beauty and love.

Metz's collection of personal essays — "This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today" ) — touches on a variety of topics most women can relate to, including the woes of dating, the intricacies of marriage, ever-evolving career goals and insecurities that come with how they see themselves. Each chapter is also peppered with lists that further instruct readers on the importance of speaking the truth and how to be gracious.

"This Is Me" is encouraging. Metz wastes no time championing readers to welcome their gifts and embrace the unique qualities they have to offer. She expects everyone to dream big and try everything.

Lincee Ray is an Associated Press writer.

